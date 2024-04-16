"We've enjoyed watching you the last couple of years": Caitlin Clark's favorite artist congratulates former Iowa star on being the No. 1 overall pick

In a move that was considered a foregone conclusion when they won the draft lottery, the Indiana Fever selected Caitlin Clark first overall in the 2024 WNBA Draft on Monday. The two-time national college Player of the Year received a congratulatory message from her favorite artist, country music star Luke Combs.

In a video shared by the WNBA's official Twitter account, the seven-time Grammy Award nominee stated:

"Hey there, Luke Combs here. I just want to say congratulations on being the No.1 pick in the WNBA Draft. That's incredible. I know I can speak for everybody all across the United States and the world probably - we've enjoyed watching you these last couple years and we can't wait to continue to do so. So, congratulations, you earned it. Can't wait to see you out there."

At the end of the video, Clark excitedly chimed in, stating:

"Luke Combs! That's my favorite artist of all-time. That's pretty cool. He's a big women's basketball fan so I appreciate him. That's amazing! I was not expecting that."

Check out Luke Combs' message to Caitlin Clark and her response below:

Clark's arrival is expected to bring an uptick in viewership to the WNBA. The former Iowa Hawkeyes star brought immense attention to women's college basketball as she broke the NCAA scoring record. She ended her four-year career averaging 28.4 points, 7.1 rebounds, 8.2 assists and 1.5 steals per game while shooting 46.2% from the field, 37.7% from 3-point range and 85.8% from the free-throw line.

Caitlin Clark's WNBA rookie contract details revealed

Caitlin Clark was selected first overall in the 2024 WNBA Draft on Monday. While she will enter the league with plenty of star power, she will not be paid as such. Spotrac released the former Iowa Hawkeyes star's contract details.

Clark is set to earn $338,056 over the next four years. She will earn $76,535 as a rookie, followed by $78,066 in her sophomore season. The Indiana Fever guard will earn $85,873 in her third season in the league while the team has a $97,582 option that they will likely pick up for her fourth season.

Check out Caitlin Clark's contract details below:

While her pay is shockingly low for the first four seasons of her career, Clark will likely receive plenty of endorsements. It is unclear if the two-time national college Player of the Year will look to take Ice Cube up on his offer to play ten games in the Big3 for $5 million.

