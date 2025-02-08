"We've got a month to prepare": SJU coach Rick Pitino looks forward to NCAA tournament while recalling win over UConn

Rick Pitino and the No. 12 St. John's Red Storm have enjoyed spectacular form throughout the 2024-25 season. Following a big win over the No. 19 UConn Huskies, the coach looks forward to March.

The Red Storm beat the Huskies 68-62, earning a ranked win that boosts the team's chances of at least securing an At-Large bid to the NCAA Tournament. Pitino gave his thoughts on the team's ceiling after the game, making high remarks about the potential of his squad heading into March.

"We got a great group of guys and we're getting better each game, and that's the important thing," Pitino said. "We've got a month to prepare and get even better, so I'm excited about the future."

What's next for Rick Pitino, St. John's?

Rick Pitino and the No. 12 Red Storm have been going off this season.

Pitino is in his second year with the program, coming off a 20-win campaign last year. He left the Iona Gaels after three seasons, making two appearances in the NCAA Tournament, and finished with a 64-22 record.

He has St. John's in a position to compete for not only an NCAA Tournament berth but also in the mix for a conference championship. The team has a 21-3 overall record, going 12-1 after 13 games of Big East play.

They are putting up 78.5 points on 45% shooting (29.1% from downtown), beating opponents by a solid margin of 13.5 points per game. Rebounding and ball protection are key traits of the squad, averaging 41.2 rebounds and 11.3 turnovers.

RJ Luis Jr. leads the way with 17.6 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.3 steals on 45.2% shooting. Ruby Ejiofor follows with 14.2 points and 8.2 rebounds, Kadary Richmond puts up 12.1 points and 4.9 assists, while Deivon Smith provides 9.5 points and 5.2 rebounds.

Rick Pitino and the No. 12 Red Storm will prepare for their next matchup, facing the Villanova Wildcats at The William B. Finneran Pavilion on Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET.

