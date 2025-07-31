"We won the league 14 years in a row": Bill Self reminisces Kansas’ glorious history amid struggles in recent years

Kansas coach Bill Self has been in charge of the Jayhawks for the past 21 years. He has won two national championships, and even more regularly season titles. However, Self's Kansas has struggled in recent years, and ended its 2025 NCAA Tournament title hopes after a first round loss to Arkansas.Self recalled on Thursday the time when the Jayhawks were almost unstoppable, creating one of the greatest winning streaks in league history.&quot;Well we won the league 14 years in a row, and arguably the most consistent and best league in the country during that time frame,&quot; Self said on Thursday (9:59), via &quot;Inside College Basketball.&quot; &quot;Arguably, you know everything is cyclical. Some years, teams, leagues are better than others.&quot;And you look at last year, there is absolutely no doubt that the SEC was by far and away the best league in America. But I think there's more pressure to actually have success postseason because I don't think people really look at the conference as being the tell-all like they used to because there's so many teams in the conferences. &quot;Self emphasized that attention has shifted to the NCAA Tournament because there are so many teams in conferences. He added that those who finish strong at the right time have the best chance of winning the NCAA tournament.Bill Self discusses potential requirements for his successor at KansasKansas coach Bill Self has spent 22 years with the Jayhawks and boasts a 609-148 record with two national championships. He discussed his potential successor should the program hire a new coach for the first time since 2003.“You know what I think,” Self said on Thursday, via &quot;Inside College Basketball.&quot; “I hope we hire the best guy that gives Kansas the best chance to have the best basketball future moving forward. Would I love for that guy to be one of my guys? Absolutely. Or have ties to Kansas? Absolutely. &quot;In a perfect world, yes. The answer is an emphatic yes. But at the end of the day, you know what I would probably hope? If that guy has ties, that’s fantastic. If he doesn’t have ties, go get the best guy that can take this program, hopefully even to another level. I think that’s the goal that we have.”Self admitted that he has two potential successors he could recommend for the job. However, everything depends on timing.