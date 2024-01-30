Week 13 AP Poll Top 25 Women's College Basketball Rankings 2024: Updated NCAAB Rankings

The Week 13 women's basketball AP Poll was released on Monday and witnessed a lot of movement, with just four teams maintaining their position from the previous ranking. This showcases how intense the season is getting.

As expected, South Carolina remained at the top of the ranking after impressive wins over LSU and Vanderbilt and was unanimously the No. 1 team among all voters.

Kansas State moved two places up to the second spot, while Caitlin Clark’s Iowa also jumped two places to return to the top three. Stanford, who moved up two places, has become the highest-ranked Pac-12 team after Colorado dropped three places to sixth.

Oregon State is the biggest mover in Week 13 after jumping seven places up to No. 18. On the flip side, UCLA recorded the biggest fall as the Bruins dropped five spots to seventh after the 85-82 loss to Washington State on Sunday.

Let's examine the full outlook of the women's college basketball AP Poll for Week 13.

Week 13 women's basketball AP Poll Top 25

1. South Carolina

2. Kansas State

3. Iowa

4. Stanford

5. North Carolina State

6. Colorado

7. UCLA

8. Ohio State

9. LSU

10. Indiana

11. UConn

12. Texas

13. Baylor

14. Notre Dame

15. USC

16. Louisville

17. Virginia Tech

18. Oregon State

19. Gonzaga

20. Utah

21. Syracuse

22. Creighton

23. West Virginia

24. North Carolina

25. Princeton

Can South Carolina sustain the momentum?

South Carolina secured a huge win against LSU on Thursday, marking another great leap in the team's brilliant season. The Gamecocks kept it late to defeat the defending national champion 76-70 on the road, extending their impressive unbeaten run in the ongoing season.

Coach Dawn Staley’s team left no stone unturned against another conference rival as it defeated Vanderbilt 91-74 at home on Sunday. This marked the 16th consecutive win over the Commodores for South Carolina and firmly placed the program at the pinnacle of the AP Poll.

Once again, the team received all 35 first-place votes from the national media panel, showcasing the level of confidence they've commanded this season. Led by Syracuse transfer Kamilla Cardoso, the Gamecocks look unstoppable as the season progresses.

It remains to be seen what South Carolina gets to achieve at the end of the season and whether the momentum can help lead them to the national title.