Weeks after the addition of Caleb Holt, Darryn Peterson's alma mater, Prolific Prep, adds another 5-star talent to their roster

Just weeks after landing five-star prospect Caleb Holt, Prolific Prep is making another major move on the recruiting trail, adding another elite talent to its roster.

Nasir Anderson, a five-star prospect who is currently ranked No. 17 in the ESPN class of 2027 ranking, announced his joining the program on Tuesday.

Anderson, who spent the past few years at Norcross Academy in Georgia, will begin his junior year at Prolific Prep, the same school that produced highly-rated Kansas freshman Darryn Peterson.

Last season, Anderson played a key role in leading the Norcross Blue Devils to a first-place finish in Georgia's AAAAAA Region 7. He also helped guide the team to the third round of the 2025 Georgia Boys State basketball tournament.

More recently, Anderson showcased his skills on the international stage, suiting up for Team USA at the FIBA U16 AmeriCup in June. He led the squad to its ninth consecutive gold medal, averaging 12.3 points, 6.8 assists, 3.5 steals and 2.3 rebounds across six games. His standout performance earned him MVP honors and a spot on the tournament's All-Star Five.

Like Anderson, Caleb Holt, who is also joining the Prolific Prep roster, was a part of Team USA's recent triumph at the U19 World Cup. He was pivotal in the semi-final game against New Zealand, leading the team with 20 points, seven rebounds and two assists, to secure a commanding 120-64 victory. The team went on to win gold, defeating Germany in the final game on Sunday.

Holt is joining Prolific Prep for his senior year of high school basketball. He spent his junior year at Grayson High School in Loganville, Georgia, after transferring from Buckhorn High School.

Where will Caleb Holt play college basketball?

Five-star forward Caleb Holt is currently one of the most highly coveted prospects in high school basketball. The 6-foot-5 small forward, who is currently ranked No. 5 in ESPN's class of 2026 rankings, currently holds 23 college offers. This includes offers from top programs like Auburn, Alabama, Kansas, Georgia Tech, Houston, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Baylor and Louisville.

According to On3's prediction, Auburn is leading the race to secure his commitment, with a 34.3% chance of landing him. Next in line are Alabama, which has a 20.2% chance and Ole Miss, which has a 17.3% chance. Georgia and Georgia Tech are also in the race, each with a 7.4% chance.

