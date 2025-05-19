Weeks after Chazadi Wright's commitment, Jan Jensen's Iowa set to pair Kylie Feuerbach, Jada Gyamfi and more with Big 12 transfer

Jan Jensen has been busy at work in the transfer portal this offseason. After securing Georgia Tech star Chazadi Wright last month, the Iowa head coach has picked up another sought-after prospect. UCF transfer Emely Rodriguez will play for the Hawkeyes next season, On3 reporter Talai Goodman announced on X on Monday.
"BREAKING: UCF transfer Emely Rodriguez has committed to Iowa. The 6-0 freshman averaged 11.9 ppg and 5.3 rpg last season."
Rodriguez visited Iowa on May 12 and has now decided to make it her future home. In her freshman season at UCF, the 6'0" guard appeared in 25 games for the Knights, making 19 starts. She averaged 11.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game while shooting 40.9%. Rodriguez showed defensive potential with 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocks per game.
The freshman phenom is capable of playing guard or forward and will add size and front-court depth for the Hawkeyes. Rodriguez finds success grabbing defensive boards and can consistently deliver double-digit scoring performances. She has three seasons of eligibility left, and Jansen will aim to develop her into a star for Iowa.
Jan Jensen's offseason pickups for Iowa
With star guards Lucy Olsen and Sydney Affolter out of eligibility, Jansen has had to rely on the transfer portal this offseason to ensure her Hawkeyes stay competitive.
Jensen landed her first transfer when it was announced on April 23 that Wright would be coming to Iowa. Jensen hired former Georgia Tech assistant coach LaSondra Barrett, and just five days after the hire, Wright followed Barrett to Iowa.
The guard averaged 7.2 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 12 game appearances for the Yellow Jackets last season. Jensen reflected on what the freshman transfer adds to Iowa in an April 30 interview with Tyler Tachman of Hawk Central.
"We got the piece we absolutely had to have. Now there is a couple kids that I'm vetting for us," Jensen said. "The portal has always been about that fit... They've kind of got to fit what we do, and when I talk to them or when they take the visit, how that gels.
"Because I think kind of what makes Iowa different, or I like to think enjoyable to watch, is that culture piece and how we play together."
Now, Jensen has added another freshman transfer in Rodriguez. The two young stars will aim to aid the Hawkeyes in the seasons to come. Fans will have to keep up with Iowa's offseason acquisitions to see if Jensen adds any more talent to her squad ahead of the 2025-26 season.
Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here