Weeks after Chazadi Wright's commitment, Jan Jensen's Iowa set to pair Kylie Feuerbach, Jada Gyamfi and more with Big 12 transfer

Jan Jensen has been busy at work in the transfer portal this offseason. After securing Georgia Tech star Chazadi Wright last month, the Iowa head coach has picked up another sought-after prospect. UCF transfer Emely Rodriguez will play for the Hawkeyes next season, On3 reporter Talai Goodman announced on X on Monday.

Ad

"BREAKING: UCF transfer Emely Rodriguez has committed to Iowa. The 6-0 freshman averaged 11.9 ppg and 5.3 rpg last season."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Rodriguez visited Iowa on May 12 and has now decided to make it her future home. In her freshman season at UCF, the 6'0" guard appeared in 25 games for the Knights, making 19 starts. She averaged 11.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game while shooting 40.9%. Rodriguez showed defensive potential with 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocks per game.

The freshman phenom is capable of playing guard or forward and will add size and front-court depth for the Hawkeyes. Rodriguez finds success grabbing defensive boards and can consistently deliver double-digit scoring performances. She has three seasons of eligibility left, and Jansen will aim to develop her into a star for Iowa.

Ad

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: DEC 21 Women's - TCU at UCF - Source: Getty

Jan Jensen's offseason pickups for Iowa

With star guards Lucy Olsen and Sydney Affolter out of eligibility, Jansen has had to rely on the transfer portal this offseason to ensure her Hawkeyes stay competitive.

Ad

Jensen landed her first transfer when it was announced on April 23 that Wright would be coming to Iowa. Jensen hired former Georgia Tech assistant coach LaSondra Barrett, and just five days after the hire, Wright followed Barrett to Iowa.

Ad

The guard averaged 7.2 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 12 game appearances for the Yellow Jackets last season. Jensen reflected on what the freshman transfer adds to Iowa in an April 30 interview with Tyler Tachman of Hawk Central.

"We got the piece we absolutely had to have. Now there is a couple kids that I'm vetting for us," Jensen said. "The portal has always been about that fit... They've kind of got to fit what we do, and when I talk to them or when they take the visit, how that gels.

Ad

"Because I think kind of what makes Iowa different, or I like to think enjoyable to watch, is that culture piece and how we play together."

Now, Jensen has added another freshman transfer in Rodriguez. The two young stars will aim to aid the Hawkeyes in the seasons to come. Fans will have to keep up with Iowa's offseason acquisitions to see if Jensen adds any more talent to her squad ahead of the 2025-26 season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Lindsey Ware Lindsey Ware is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over five years of experience working with publications such as The News & Observer, The Daily Tar Heel, Triangle Tribune and Cardiac Cane. She has also worked for Major League Baseball, The Holly Springs Salamanders, The Tri-City Chili Peppers, Tuffy Talk, Super Meteors Basketball, Just Good Network and Living Sport.



Lindsey has a Bachelor’s Degree in Media and Journalism from UNC Chapel Hill. Her education allowed Lindsey to gain experience in sports communication, which she honed in internships. Other than being a storyteller and sports fanatic, Lindsey is also a social media and marketing specialist.



Her favorite college team is UNC, although she grew up a N.C. State fan as both of her parents are Wolfpack alumni. Michael Jordan was a huge deal in North Carolina when Lindsey was growing up, and after a summer spent at UNC’s Sports Journalism Camp back in high school, Lindsey was set on being a Tar Heel.



Lindsey's favorite college coach of all time is Roy Williams. During her time attending UNC Chapel Hill and writing for The Daily Tar Heel, Lindsey was lucky enough to meet and speak with Williams a few times. He was like a celebrity on UNC’s campus and was beloved for his coaching style and success with the Tar Heels, accumulating three NCAA championship titles in 18 years.



When not watching or writing about sports, Lindsey enjoys reading, trying new restaurants and coffee shops, and spending time with my friends, family and dog. She also likes to journal, watch movies and paint. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here