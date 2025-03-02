West Virginia vs. BYU: Box score, stats and summary feat. Fousseyni Traore (March 1) 

We had an exciting Big 12 Conference clash inside the Marriott Center as the 25th-ranked BYU Cougars were able to dominate with a 77-56 home win against the West Virginia Mountaineers. The Mountaineers (17-12, 8-10 Big 12) are now ninth in the conference while the Cougars (21-8, 12-6) are fifth.

This game was low-scoring in the first half but the offensive firepower exploded after halftime as the Cougars scored 52 of their 77 points. The Mountaineers have now dropped four of their previous six games while BYU extends its winning streak to six games.

Let's take a deeper dive into the box score and discuss how this game ended up playing out.

West Virginia vs. BYU box score

Team First Half Second Half Final Score West Virginia 19 37 56 BYU 25 52 77

West Virginia Mountaineers box score

Player Position FGM-A 3PM-A FTM-A OREB REB AST STL BLK TO PF PTS Amani Hansberry F 3-10 1-4 0-0 2 6 1 0 1 0 3 7 Sencire Harris G 3-6 0-1 1-2 0 2 0 3 0 0 4 7 Jonathan Powell G 2-6 1-3 1-2 0 4 1 1 0 0 3 6 Javon Small G 5-14 3-9 2-2 0 0 2 0 0 2 2 15 Toby Okani G 2-9 1-1 0-2 3 3 2 0 0 2 2 5 Haris Elezovic F 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 4 1 0 0 0 0 0 Eduardo Andre C 1-1 0-0 0-0 1 5 0 0 0 0 3 2 Jake Auer G 1-3 1-3 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 KJ Tenner G 1-5 0-1 0-0 1 1 1 1 0 0 4 2 Joseph Yesufu G 3-9 1-5 2-2 0 2 1 1 0 0 1 9

BYU Cougars box score

Player Position FGM-A 3PM-A FTM-A OREB REB AST STL BLK TO PF PTS Richie Saunders F 5-9 0-2 3-3 0 2 1 0 1 1 1 13 Mawot Mag F 0-0 0-0 0-0 1 3 0 0 0 0 2 0 Keba Keita C 2-2 0-0 0-2 0 5 2 0 1 0 3 4 Egor Demin G 4-10 2-3 5-7 0 6 3 0 0 1 0 15 Trevin Knell G 1-3 0-2 0-0 1 1 0 0 0 1 1 2 Max Triplett F 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 Kanon Catchings F 0-1 0-1 0-0 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 Mihailo Boskovic F 2-3 0-1 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Townsend Tripple F 0-0 0-0 0-0 1 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 Fousseyni Traore C 9-13 0-0 2-4 3 10 2 0 0 1 2 20 Dallin Hall G 2-5 2-3 2-4 0 4 6 0 0 0 0 8 Elijah Crawford G 0-2 0-0 0-0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 Trey Stewart G 1-2 1-2 0-0 0 1 1 0 0 0 2 3 Dawson Baker G 3-5 0-1 2-2 0 2 0 1 0 0 1 8

The offense of the West Virginia Mountaineers was unable to get to the level needed as they shot 21-of-63 (33.3%) overall, 8-of-27 (29.6%) from beyond the arc, and 6-of-10 (60.0%) from the charity stripe. The Mountaineers were able to do a good job at grabbing rebounds as they had 32 total rebounds (nine offensive, 23 defensive) while having six steals and a singular block.

The offense only recorded nine assists while being careful with just four turnovers. The team struggled with just 22 points in the paint and had eight fast break points. The Mountaineers were to get a four-point lead at one point but were unable to extend it further than that.

The BYU Cougars did incredibly well on the offensive side of the court as the team was able to shoot 29-of-55 (52.7%) from the floor, 5-of-15 (33.3%) from the 3-point line, and 14-of-22 (63.6%) from the free-throw line. Special mention to Fousseyni Traore and Egor Demin as they secured nearly half of the team's tally. The team was also able to pass the basketball at a good level with 16 assists on 29 made field goals.

The Cougars crashed the glass at a great level as the team had 43 total rebounds (eight offensive, 35 defensive). The defense could not do too well as they had a singular steal and a pair of blocks. BYU was able to score 46 of their 77 points in the paint and was able to hold a 30-point lead at one point in the game.

