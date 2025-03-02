  • home icon
  • College Basketball
  • West Virginia vs. BYU: Box score, stats and summary feat. Fousseyni Traore (March 1) 

West Virginia vs. BYU: Box score, stats and summary feat. Fousseyni Traore (March 1) 

By Vincent Pensabene
Modified Mar 02, 2025 07:51 GMT
NCAA Basketball: Brigham Young at Arizona State - Source: Imagn
NCAA Basketball: Brigham Young at Arizona State - Source: Imagn

We had an exciting Big 12 Conference clash inside the Marriott Center as the 25th-ranked BYU Cougars were able to dominate with a 77-56 home win against the West Virginia Mountaineers. The Mountaineers (17-12, 8-10 Big 12) are now ninth in the conference while the Cougars (21-8, 12-6) are fifth.

Ad

This game was low-scoring in the first half but the offensive firepower exploded after halftime as the Cougars scored 52 of their 77 points. The Mountaineers have now dropped four of their previous six games while BYU extends its winning streak to six games.

Let's take a deeper dive into the box score and discuss how this game ended up playing out.

West Virginia vs. BYU box score

West Virginia vs. BYU box score

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
TeamFirst HalfSecond HalfFinal Score
West Virginia193756
BYU255277
Ad

West Virginia Mountaineers box score

PlayerPositionFGM-A3PM-AFTM-AOREBREBASTSTLBLK TOPFPTS
Amani HansberryF3-101-40-026101037
Sencire HarrisG3-60-11-202030047
Jonathan PowellG2-61-31-204110036
Javon SmallG5-143-92-2002002215
Toby OkaniG2-91-10-233200225
Haris ElezovicF0-00-00-004100000
Eduardo AndreC1-10-00-015000032
Jake AuerG 1-31-30-000000003
KJ TennerG 1-50-10-011110042
Joseph YesufuG 3-91-52-202110019
Ad

BYU Cougars box score

PlayerPositionFGM-A3PM-AFTM-AOREBREBASTSTLBLKTOPFPTS
Richie SaundersF5-90-23-3021011113
Mawot MagF0-00-00-013000020
Keba KeitaC2-20-00-205201034
Egor Demin G4-102-35-7063001015
Trevin KnellG1-30-20-011000112
Max TriplettF0-00-00-001000000
Kanon CatchingsF0-10-10-001000100
Mihailo BoskovicF2-30-10-000000004
Townsend TrippleF0-00-00-011000100
Fousseyni TraoreC9-130-02-43102001220
Dallin HallG2-52-32-404600008
Elijah CrawfordG 0-20-00-000100000
Trey StewartG 1-21-20-001100023
Dawson BakerG 3-50-12-202010018
Ad

West Virginia vs. BYU box score

The offense of the West Virginia Mountaineers was unable to get to the level needed as they shot 21-of-63 (33.3%) overall, 8-of-27 (29.6%) from beyond the arc, and 6-of-10 (60.0%) from the charity stripe. The Mountaineers were able to do a good job at grabbing rebounds as they had 32 total rebounds (nine offensive, 23 defensive) while having six steals and a singular block.

Ad

The offense only recorded nine assists while being careful with just four turnovers. The team struggled with just 22 points in the paint and had eight fast break points. The Mountaineers were to get a four-point lead at one point but were unable to extend it further than that.

The BYU Cougars did incredibly well on the offensive side of the court as the team was able to shoot 29-of-55 (52.7%) from the floor, 5-of-15 (33.3%) from the 3-point line, and 14-of-22 (63.6%) from the free-throw line. Special mention to Fousseyni Traore and Egor Demin as they secured nearly half of the team's tally. The team was also able to pass the basketball at a good level with 16 assists on 29 made field goals.

The Cougars crashed the glass at a great level as the team had 43 total rebounds (eight offensive, 35 defensive). The defense could not do too well as they had a singular steal and a pair of blocks. BYU was able to score 46 of their 77 points in the paint and was able to hold a 30-point lead at one point in the game.

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here

Quick Links

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी