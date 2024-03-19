What channel are NIT Games on today? Time, TV, live stream, and more for 2024 NIT Tournament

The 2024 NIT championship tips off Tuesday, March 19, with nine games today and nine on Wednesday in first-round matchups. Although several teams opted out of the National Invitation Tournament, the championship still has plenty of notable teams, making it exciting for sports fans.

NIT Games Schedule for Tuesday

There are nine games on Tuesday, with the first game tipping off at 7 p.m. ET. Here's the full schedule:

Game Time LSU vs North Texas 7 p.m. ET Providence vs Boston College 7 p.m. ET Georgia vs Xavier 7 p.m. ET Ohio State vs Cornell 7 p.m. ET Virginia Tech vs Richmond 9 p.m. ET Butler vs Minnesota 9 p.m. ET Iowa vs Kansas State 9 p.m. ET UCF vs South Florida 9 p.m. ET Utah vs UC Irvine 11 p.m. ET

What channel is NIT games on today?

The National Invitation Tournament games will be on SEC Network, ESPN+, ESPNU and ESPN2.

LSU vs. North Texas is on SEC Network and ESPN+, Providence vs. Boston College is on ESPNU, Georgia vs. Xavier is on ESPN, Ohio State vs. Cornell is on ESPN2, Virginia Tech vs. Richmond is on ESPN2, Butler vs. Minnesota is on ESPNU, Iowa vs. Kansas State is on ESPN, UCF vs. South Florida is on ESPN+ and Utah vs. UC Irvine is on ESPN2.

National Invitation Tournament Bracket 2024

The entire bracket for the National Invitation Tournament is as follows:

Top Left Bracket

No. 1 Seton Hall vs. Saint Joseph's | Wednesday, 7 p.m.

No. 2 Princeton vs. UNLV | Wednesday, 8 p.m.

No. 3 Providence vs. Boston College | Tuesday, 7 p.m.

No. 4 LSU vs. North Texas | Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Bottom Left Bracket

No. 1 Wake Forest vs. Appalachian State | Wednesday, 8 p.m.

No. 2 Ohio State vs. Cornell | Tuesday, 7 p.m.

No. 3 Virginia Tech vs. Richmond | Tuesday, 9 p.m.

No. 4 Georgia vs. Xavier | Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Upper Right Bracket

No. 1 Indiana State vs. SMU | Wednesday, 7 p.m.

No. 2 Cincinnati vs. San Francisco | Wednesday, 9 p.m.

No. 3 Bradley vs. Loyola Chicago | Wednesday, 7 p.m.

No. 4 Butler vs. Minnesota | Tuesday, 9 p.m.

Lower Right Bracket

No. 1 Villanova vs. VCU | Wednesday, 9 p.m.

No. 2 Utah vs. UC Irvine | Tuesday, 11 p.m.

No. 3 Iowa vs. Kansas State | Tuesday, 9 p.m.

No. 4 UCF vs. USF| Wednesday, 9 p.m.

2024 NIT tournament schedule

The full National Invitation Tournament schedule is as follows:

First-round games are March 19-20

Second-round games are March 23-24

The quarterfinal games are March 26-27

The 2024 NIT semifinals are at 7 p.m. (ESPN) and 9:30 p.m. (ESPN2) on April 2

The 2024 NIT championship game is at 7 p.m. ET on April 4 on ESPN

National Invitation Tournament locations

The National Invitation Tournament is played in different locations throughout the championship:

First round: March 19-20, campus sites

Second round: March 23-24, campus sites

Quarterfinals: March 26-27, campus sites

Semifinals: April 2, 7 and 9:30 p.m., Hinkle Fieldhouse

Final: April 4, 7 p.m., Hinkle Fieldhouse