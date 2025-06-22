"What does Duke do to players" "Where did babyface go": Fans react as Cooper Flagg teams up with Jon Scheyer days from the NBA Draft

With the 2025 NBA draft just around the corner, potential No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg linked up with Duke Blue Devils coach Jon Scheyer at the University's summer camp at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Some fans noticed a change in Flagg's appearance after Duke's Instagram page posted some photos of Flagg’s visit on Saturday.

Ad

The caption read:

“Camp szn: 1st day, 1st pick 👀😈📍.”

Ad

Trending

Fans were soon in the comments, with many pointing out how much older Flagg looked in comparison to when he first stepped into the campus. Some pointed fingers at the University's rigorous program that might have caused such a change.

“Damm what does Duke do to players. Bro came in looking like a normal 17 year old and now look like a 25 year old but he only 18,” one fan wrote.

Ad

“Coop with a beard chat?” another fan reacted.

“Bro got a goatee he’s grown now,” someone else added.

Fans react as Cooper Flagg teams up with Jon Scheyer days from NBA Draft: Image Credit: IG/@dukembb

Others were surprised to see how quickly Flagg has grown into his frame.

Ad

“Cooperrrrr where did the baby face go?” a fan questioned.

“Beard Coop 🔥🔥🔥,” another said.

One even joked, “Channing Tatum.”

Fans react as Cooper Flagg teams up with Jon Scheyer days from NBA Draft: Image Credit: IG/@dukembb

Flagg’s appearance may have changed, but his talent has always been consistently at display. Arriving at Duke as the top high school recruit in the country, the forward quickly established himself as a dominant player in college basketball. He helped Duke to another deep NCAA Tournament run in the 2024-25 season, cementing his potential as a future NBA star.

Ad

After declaring for the NBA draft, Flagg is widely expected to be the No. 1 overall pick. He has even drawn comparisons to some of the best two-way players in the league.

In his lone season at Duke, Flagg averaged 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.4 blocks per game. His performance saw him win the Naismith College Player of the Year award and the Wooden Award as a freshman.

Cooper Flagg talks about his decision to declare for the NBA draft

There were speculations before Flagg declared for the draft on whether he would stay in college for another year or join the NBA. The 18-year-old spoke about his decision to eventually declare in an exclusive with Sports Illustrated.

Ad

“Was it obvious?” Flagg said. “Yes and no. If somebody could tell me that I could have that group of people for another year and go back and have the exact same team, I would a 100% do it. But it’s just not reality and you can’t pass up on the opportunity. You just have to do what’s best for you and move on.”

The NBA draft starts on Wednesday, June 25. It ends the next day on June 26, when the second round will take place.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Babatunde Kolawole Babatunde Kolawole is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience in the field with Canoncrested.com, Garbersports.com, LiveScore Bet Nigeria and Pulse Sports Nigeria.



Kolawole studied Agricultural Economics on the tertiary level but delved into sports writing after school. Over half a decade later, the experience garnered helped him land this role.



Historically, the Alabama Crimson Tide stands out as Kolawole's favorite team as he was drawn to their rich history.



As for basketball, JuJu Watkins is Kolawole's favorite current player due to how much diversity she has in her game, while Kareem Abdul-Jabbar gets the nod for past players because of how he dominated with UCLA.



Kolawole has appeared on several TV and Radio shows as a guest analyst, and in his spare time, likes to watch movies (a sucker for the Marvel Cinematic Universe) and listen to a lot of music. He also loves to travel. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here