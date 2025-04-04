What are Flau'jae Johnson's NIL deals in 2025? Exploring the LSU superstar's latest endorsements

LSU guard Flau'jae Johnson will remain in college basketball for her senior year, skipping the 2025 WNBA Draft, according to The Athletic. Johnson joined LSU in 2022 and helped the Tigers win the 2023 NCAA national championship. She plans to extend her collegiate career by one more season.
What are Flau'jae Johnson's NIL deals in 2025?
Last month, Flau'jae Johnson signed a NIL deal with Mondelez, according to On3.
She also has deals with Unrivaled, JBL Audio, Apple Cash, Mercedes-Benz of Baton Rouge, Raising Cane's, Amazon, Powerade, The Athlete's Foot, Bazooka, MVP Miami, Tinder, JanSport and the NIL Store.
With her return to college for the 2025-26 season, she is expected to sign bigger deals.
What are Flau'jae Johnson's latest endorsements?
Johnson's latest endorsement deal is with Mondelez, a multinational confectionery, food, beverage and snack company.
In December, she signed a deal with Unrivaled, which includes receiving equity in the women's basketball league.
Comparing Flau'jae Johnson's NIL deals to other college athletes
According to On3, Flau'jae Johnson's NIL valuation is $1.5 million, making her the highest-ranked in college women's basketball. This valuation puts her ahead of stars like UConn's Paige Bueckers, USC's JuJu Watkins and Miami's Cavinder Twins.
Johnson has a dual life as a rapper and a basketball player. She grew up playing baseball but chose basketball, which she eventually excelled at.
She immediately became the Tigers starting shooting guard upon joining the program in 2022 and was named the 2022–23 SEC Freshman of the Year.
Johnson has since grown her brand, rising to become the valued NIL women's college basketball player. The guard is signed to Roc Nation, where she pursues her rap career. Johnson has released rap albums, mostly recently dropping "Flau & B" in February.
