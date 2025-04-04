  • home icon
  • College Basketball
  • What are Flau'jae Johnson's NIL deals in 2025? Exploring the LSU superstar's latest endorsements

What are Flau'jae Johnson's NIL deals in 2025? Exploring the LSU superstar's latest endorsements

By Babatunde Kolawole
Modified Apr 04, 2025 18:12 GMT
LSU v UCLA - Source: Getty
Flau'Jae Johnson in action for LSU v UCLA - Source: Getty

LSU guard Flau'jae Johnson will remain in college basketball for her senior year, skipping the 2025 WNBA Draft, according to The Athletic. Johnson joined LSU in 2022 and helped the Tigers win the 2023 NCAA national championship. She plans to extend her collegiate career by one more season.

Ad

What are Flau'jae Johnson's NIL deals in 2025?

Last month, Flau'jae Johnson signed a NIL deal with Mondelez, according to On3.

She also has deals with Unrivaled, JBL Audio, Apple Cash, Mercedes-Benz of Baton Rouge, Raising Cane's, Amazon, Powerade, The Athlete's Foot, Bazooka, MVP Miami, Tinder, JanSport and the NIL Store.

With her return to college for the 2025-26 season, she is expected to sign bigger deals.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

What are Flau'jae Johnson's latest endorsements?

Johnson's latest endorsement deal is with Mondelez, a multinational confectionery, food, beverage and snack company.

In December, she signed a deal with Unrivaled, which includes receiving equity in the women's basketball league.

Comparing Flau'jae Johnson's NIL deals to other college athletes

According to On3, Flau'jae Johnson's NIL valuation is $1.5 million, making her the highest-ranked in college women's basketball. This valuation puts her ahead of stars like UConn's Paige Bueckers, USC's JuJu Watkins and Miami's Cavinder Twins.

Ad

Johnson has a dual life as a rapper and a basketball player. She grew up playing baseball but chose basketball, which she eventually excelled at.

She immediately became the Tigers starting shooting guard upon joining the program in 2022 and was named the 2022–23 SEC Freshman of the Year.

Johnson has since grown her brand, rising to become the valued NIL women's college basketball player. The guard is signed to Roc Nation, where she pursues her rap career. Johnson has released rap albums, mostly recently dropping "Flau & B" in February.

About the author
Babatunde Kolawole

Babatunde Kolawole

Babatunde Kolawole is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience in the field with Canoncrested.com, Garbersports.com, LiveScore Bet Nigeria and Pulse Sports Nigeria.

Kolawole studied Agricultural Economics on the tertiary level but delved into sports writing after school. Over half a decade later, the experience garnered helped him land this role.

Historically, the Alabama Crimson Tide stands out as Kolawole's favorite team as he was drawn to their rich history.

As for basketball, JuJu Watkins is Kolawole's favorite current player due to how much diversity she has in her game, while Kareem Abdul-Jabbar gets the nod for past players because of how he dominated with UCLA.

Kolawole has appeared on several TV and Radio shows as a guest analyst, and in his spare time, likes to watch movies (a sucker for the Marvel Cinematic Universe) and listen to a lot of music. He also loves to travel.

Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here

Edited by Ribin Peter
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी