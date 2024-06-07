“What gives someone the right to do that”: UConn HC Geno Auriemma upset over Pat McAfee’s comment on Caitlin Clark

UConn Huskies coach Geno Auriemma called out ESPN analyst and talk show host Pat McAfee for recently using a derogatory term for Caitlin Clark. During an appearance on the "Dan Patrick Show," Auriemma addressed the ongoing criticism that Clark is facing when he said:

"Dan, you and I have known each other long enough. Have you ever called a player on your show, a white b**ch? What gives someone the right to do that? Just the fact that we live in a society where today you can say that. Well, if you look at society as a whole, there are things that are being said that have never been allowed to say before." [4:50]

Trending

"There was years ago when somebody made a comment on TV or radio, they lost their job the next day. We live in a society today where you can say anything, do anything, just apologise and everything is ok. Right now, sports is a reflection of that," he added.

Expand Tweet

On his show, Pat McAfee was addressing the attention that Caitlin Clark has brought to the WNBA. While praising her, McAfee said:

"I would like the media people that continue to say 'this rookie class, this rookie class, this rookie class'. No, just call it for what it is, there's one white b**ch for the Indiana team who is a superstar."

This did not go well with many fans who called out the analyst for his usage of the term. Pat McAfee has since apologized to fans on X and Clark, saying that although he wanted to compliment the guard, the approach should have been better.

Expand Tweet

Geno Auriemma blames fans for Caitlin Clark being targeted in the WNBA

Ever since her debut, Caitlin Clark has faced rough physicality from her opponents. This has been a point of contention for many, and even Charles Barkley called out the WNBA players for targeting the young guard.

During his appearance on the Dan Patrick show, Geno Auriemma also addressed the issue. While acknowledging that Clark was being targeted, he blamed the fans who hyped her so much that it may have irked the veteran players.

"If you're a great college player like Caitlin was, the delusional fan base that follows her disrespected the WNBA players by saying that she's gonna go in that league and tear it apart," he said.

"These people are so disrespectful and so unknowledgeable and so stupid that it gives women's basketball a bad name. So the kid was set up for failure right from the beginning."

What do you think of Geno Auriemma's comments on the Caitlin Clark situation? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Also read: "They're gonna occasionally misstep" - Adam Silver breaks silence on Pat McAfee's 'white b*tch' remarks on Caitlin Clark

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback