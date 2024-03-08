What grade Jared McCain in? Exploring the Duke star's academic life

Jared McCain has been a key part of the Duke Blue Devils' national title hopes. The No.9-ranked Blue Devils have been among the best teams in the nation all season and currently sit at 24-6, with a 15-4 record in ACC play.

Duke can win a share of the ACC regular season title if they are able to beat the No.7-ranked North Carolina Tar Heels, who will visit Cameron Indoor Stadium for a highly-anticipated rivalry game this Saturday. Take a look at McCain's academic status below.

What grade is Jared McCain in at Duke University?

Jared McCain is in the midst of his freshman season after joining the Duke Blue Devils as a highly-touted five-star prospect in the 2023 recruiting class. It is unclear what the guard is majoring in at the renowned university, however, he has had a major impact on the court.

McCain has started all 30 games for the program as a true freshman. He has averaged 13.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 45.7% from the field, 40.6% from three-point range and 86.2% from the free-throw line.

The Blue Devils guard has also built a presence off the court with over 2 million followers on TikTok and is one of just 20 amateur athletes with a name, image and likeness valuation of at least $1.0 million. In fact, USC Trojans guard Bronny James is the only men's college basketball player with a higher valuation.

Will Jared McCain enter the 2024 NBA Draft?

Jared McCain entered his true freshman season viewed as a highly-touted, potential one-and-done prospect. The Duke Blue Devils guard projects to be selected in the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft. He has not, however, revealed whether or not he plans to enter the draft.

McCain could look to follow in the footsteps of teammate Kyle Filipowski, who returned to the Blue Devils following a strong freshman season in 2022-23. Filipowski was projected to be selected in the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft and initially entered the draft while retaining his draft eligibility. Ultimately, he withdrew his name from the draft and is currently projected to be selected in the lottery portion of the 2024 NBA Draft.

While McCain could look to build on a strong freshman season, he could also look to take advantage of what is considered a poor weak draft class. The Duke guard will likely announce his decision following March Madness.