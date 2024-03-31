What happened to Angel Reese? $1.8M NIL-valued LSU superstar left with a bloody nose after hit from Lauren Betts

Angel Reese hurt her nose in the first half of LSU's Sweet 16 clash on Saturday against the No. 2-seeded UCLA Bruins (27-6). The Tigers guard took a blow to her face from UCLA's Lauren Betts while chasing an offensive board. At that time, the scores were tied at 15-15, with just over 41 seconds remaining in the first quarter.

Reese, who has NIL deals worth $1.8 million as per On3, remained on the court for the rest of the play before LSU's Last-Tear Poa won an offensive foul.

However, soon after the whistle blew, Reese went to the sidelines, where she quickly received medical attention for her bloody nose.

Expand Tweet

A Tigers' medical staff member gave Reese a tissue to wipe off the blood trickling from the nose. She remained on the sidelines to get some treatment before returning to the field for the rest of the quarter.

The bloody nose didn't appear too concerning for Reese, but she returned with a plug in her nose to try and prevent the bleeding.

Expand Tweet

However, her bloody nose was just an indication of the physicality in the game.

At the time of writing, Reese had eight points, seven rebounds and one assist, with just under seven minutes remaining in the third quarter. The Angels were leading 38-31 over the Bruins.

A look at Angel Reese's stats in the postseason

LSU Tigers superstar Angel Reese

Angel Reese has had another fabulous postseason run with the LSU Tigers in 2024. She is averaging 15 points, 15 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game in the two NCAA Tournament matchups thus far.

Reese recorded 10 points and 19 rebounds in LSU's first-round win over Rice. She also posted 20 points, 11 rebounds and three assists to help the Tigers beat the MTSU in the round of 32 in March Madness.

Reese will be crucial for the Tigers to get past UCLA in Sweet 16 and book a spot in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament.