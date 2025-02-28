What happened to Elijah Olaniyi? Former Stony Brook and Miami player dies at 26

Former Stony Brook and Miami basketball player Elijah Olaniyi died at the age of 26 after a battle with brain cancer. Olaniyi played three seasons at Stony Brook before transferring to Miami for a year. He later returned to Stony Brook for his final college season in 2021-22.

During his career, he earned All-America East Conference honors twice and was named the league’s Rookie of the Year in 2017-18 after being lightly recruited out of Newark, New Jersey.

Elijah Olaniyi's brave battle with brain cancer

In November 2023, Olaniyi was diagnosed with brain cancer, which put an end to his professional basketball ambitions overseas. The following month, he underwent three surgeries that removed 95% of the tumor in his brain. However, a biopsy later confirmed that it was cancerous. He began radiation and chemotherapy treatments in the weeks that followed.

Doctors later realized that Olaniyi had likely been living with brain cancer since his final season at Stony Brook. During that time, he experienced mental health struggles and seizures, which were symptoms of the undiagnosed tumor. Reflecting on that period, Olaniyi recalled a specific moment:

"I remember waking up with a nosebleed. Now, I'm getting the information that I was actually having a seizure. And then right after, I had to go to practice."

Medical experts linked his symptoms — including unusual emotional behavior and seizures — to the location of the tumor in his brain. Olaniyi’s death sheds light on the importance of monitoring both the mental and physical health of athletes. It may lead to improvements in how serious health issues are detected early.

Elijah Olaniyi was one of Stony Brook’s all-time greatest players. He ranks ninth on the program’s all-time scoring list, seventh in steals and 10th in total rebounds.

