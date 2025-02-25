What happened to former St. John's guard Andre Curbelo? Know more about the dismissal of Southern Miss hooper

Southern Miss has had enough of Andre Curbelo. USM coach Jay Ladner announced the point guard's dismissal from the Golden Eagles following their 62-60 loss to the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns on Saturday.

Curbelo last played for Southern Miss on Thursday against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers. The senior guard couldn't finish the 87-78 loss, as he was ejected after picking up two technical fouls. He had five points, one rebound and one assist in 10 minutes before being ejected.

The infractions proved to be the final straw for Andre Curbelo, who saw his career with Southern Miss come to an abrupt end. He was one of Ladner's key players, averaging 9.8 points, 4.7 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.9 steals through 20 games.

Curbelo made 11 starts for the Golden Eagles, who hold a 10-19 record after losing six consecutive games. He scored in double figures in nine games this season, including 24 points against the James Madison Dukes on Jan. 2.

Andre Curbelo's college basketball career with Illinois and St. John's

Andre Curbelo enjoyed a promising start to his college basketball career when he was a true freshman at Illinois. He helped the Fighting Illini capture the Big Ten Tournament title and earn a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, averaging 9.1 points, 4.2 assists and 4.0 rebounds through 31 games in the 2020-21 season.

Curbelo claimed the 2021 Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year award. He was expected to do even greater things during the 2021-22 season, but a concussion during exhibition play derailed his Illinois career. The sophomore missed 14 games as a result of that injury and produced numbers lower compared to his stellar freshman season.

St. John's Red Storm guard Andre Curbelo (#3) talks with an official in the first half of their game against the UConn Huskies at Madison Square Garden. Photo: Imagn

Curbelo moved to St. John's ahead of the 2022-23 season, but the partnership didn't work out for both parties. Trouble found Curbelo during his one-year stint with the Red Storm, as he was subjected to several ejections and suspensions under former St. John's coach Mike Anderson.

Curbelo transferred to Southern Miss ahead of the 2023-24 season, looking for a fresh start after a problematic stint at St. John's. He showed his talent in his first year with the Golden Eagles, averaging 13.6 ppg, 4.3 rpg and 3.8 apg through 12 games.

