What happened to IU Indy HC Paul Corsaro? Exploring reason behind coach's firing after just 1 year in charge

Paul Corsaro has been fired as IU Indianapolis's head coach after just one season, and reports have suggested the reasons.

This news was reported by multiple sources, including the Field of 68’s Jeff Goodman, who made a post about the situation on X.

Corsaro was appointed as the head coach of IU Indianapolis (formerly IUPUI) on March 25, 2024, following the dismissal of Matt Crenshaw after three seasons. The Indianapolis native led the program to a 10-22 record this past season.

Corsaro transitioned from the University of Indianapolis, where he led the Greyhounds to notable success in NCAA Division II basketball with a 79-37 record in four seasons.

Exploring the reason behind Paul Corsaro’s firing

According to reports, the university cited his inability to behave and conduct himself at the required standard when dealing with student-athletes.

Goodman made two different posts, with the first one reading, “IU Indy has fired Paul Corsaro following an investigation into his conduct, a source told @TheFieldOf68.”

He followed it up by quoting the first post, writing:

“IU Indy statement on head coach Paul Corsaro being let go: 'His behavior did not meet the university’s values and standards regarding the treatment of student athletes.'”

At this time, there has been no specific case of misconduct cited by the reports, and this has sparked reactions among college basketball fans.

Paul Corsaro survived bus fire with the IU Indy men's basketball team

Corsaro and the IU Indy men's basketball team experienced a harrowing incident when their team bus caught fire on Interstate 275 near Lawrenceburg, Indiana, while returning from a game against Northern Kentucky University in February.

The fire was attributed to a mechanical issue and led to the complete destruction of the bus along with equipment worth approximately $20,000 and personal belongings.

Fortunately, all players and staff evacuated safely without injuries, as Corsaro commended assistant coach Keith Oddo for his swift action in ensuring the team's safe evacuation.

In the aftermath, the IU Indy community rallied to support the team, providing essential items and resources, while the Jaguars resumed their season with a home game against Robert Morris University on Feb. 27.

