What happened to Jamarion Brown? Know more about college basketball player’s sad demise

A Division II basketball player was gone too soon in a shooting incident in Camp County, Texas. Henderson State junior guard Jamarion Brown was killed in a pool party shooting that left two other people injured.

A report from FOX News said the 6-6 Mount Pleasant native was shot in the head by a 17-year-old gunman identified as Onterrian Jamour Newton. The authorities from the Camp County Sheriff's Office arrested Newton and he's facing a murder charge and additional pending charges.

The officials responded to multiple calls of a reported shooting incident. Henderson was found seriously injured and was brought to two medical facilities before succumbing to gunshot wounds.

The authorities are still investigating the shooting incident and are still determining the motive of the killing. Newton is in the Camp County Jail and no bail bond has yet been set.

The 23-year-old Brown averaged 6.5 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.2 steals last season in his first year with the Reddies. He made 51.6% from the field, including 30.6% from the 3-point line. He had a season-high of 19 points against Kansas Christian on Nov. 22, 2024.

He was the son of Jamaal Coleman and LaOntra Monete Brown and was an honor student and played two seasons with Southwestern Christian College before transferring to Henderson State.

Henderson State coach, university and family pay tribute to Jamarion Brown

Tributes pour in for Jamarion Brown, with his coach, Jimmy Elgas, expressing his deep regret over the death of the junior student-athlete.

"No words can express our sadness for Jamarion’s family, friends, and teammates," said Elgas. "Jo’s impact was felt not only on the basketball court, but throughout the fabric of Henderson State University, and we all grieve together.

The university's athletics department added that Brown's impact on the campus was profound.

In an obituary, Brown was noted as a passionate basketball player and a family man, calling his loved ones the center of his life and source of his strength.

"He was a shining light to all who knew him, remembered for his warm spirit, deep commitment to family, and passion for basketball," the obituary read. "Whether on or off the court, Jamarion’s kindness, determination, and dedication were evident in everything that he did."

The funeral service was held on Friday afternoon at Mt. Pleasant High School and those who expressed their sympathies to the basketball player were asked to plant memorial trees for him.

