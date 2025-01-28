What happened to Lamont Butler? Know more about Kentucky star's injury as woes increase for Mark Pope and co.

Mark Pope and the No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats have been dealt another blow ahead of their game against No. 8 Tennessee tonight, with Lamont Butler ruled out due to a shoulder injury. The senior, who has started 17 games this season, will miss the game.

After Saturday’s loss to Vanderbilt, coach Mark Pope shared that Butler is not at full strength.

“Lamont is dealing with a lot right now," Pope said, "We all know how tough he is,” Pope said. “He’s giving us everything he can, but physically, it’s hard for him right now.”

Pope had already indicated that Butler was dealing with an issue in the previous game against Alabama.

“We didn’t know. He hasn’t done any contact. At breakfast this morning, I saw him lift his arm a little bit. I don’t know, maybe he could go. I thought he gave a really heroic effort and played well and we need to get him as healthy as quick as we can. Lamont is just a winner, man."

Butler's physical struggles have now come to a head with him being ruled out tonight.

Mark Pope and the Wildcats will have to deal without Lamont Butler in tonight's matchup

Lamont Butler, who transferred to Kentucky last spring after playing four seasons at San Diego State, has been one of the top guards in the SEC and will be a huge miss for Kentucky. He’s currently averaging 13.2 points per game, 4.8 assists per game, and 1.8 steals per game, shooting 40% from three-point range.

Earlier in the season, he scored an impressive 33 points with six assists against Louisville, going a perfect 10-for-10 from the field and 6-for-6 from beyond the arc. He also posted 19 points and eight assists in a January win over Florida.

Kentucky has been looking to regain its rhythm, having lost two consecutive games to Alabama and Vanderbilt. The team is 4-4 in its last eight games after starting the season with 10 wins in its first 11 matchups. Losing Lamont Butler is a significant blow, but it's not the only one.

The Wildcats are also dealing with other injuries. Forward Andrew Carr is listed as questionable due to a lingering back issue that caused him to miss the Vanderbilt game, and Kerr Kriisa remains out after undergoing ankle surgery in December.

