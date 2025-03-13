What happened to Maliq Brown? Duke forward exits Georgia Tech matchup with shoulder injury

The Duke Blue Devils are getting bit with the injury bug early on in the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament as he exited their 78-70 quarterfinal win over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. On Thursday, Brown suffered a shoulder injury with about five minutes remaining in the first half as he reached in on a play and immediately grabbed his injured left shoulder.

Brown sat on the bench for a minute before being assisted to the locker room. He was transported on a stretcher out of the arena, which could be an ominous sign of the injury. He suffered a dislocated left shoulder back in mid-February.

The center did not return after the injury. He played six minutes off the bench without attempting a shot or recording any statistics.

"Maliq was in a lot of pain," Duke coach Jon Scheyer said. "He re-dislocated his shoulder. That's why – I'm sure some of you saw it – we got him a stretcher just to tolerate the pain. He was in a lot of pain. He's in the hospital now.

"We're going to figure out how he's doing. I'm going to try to figure out if I can go see him right now."

What are the odds to win the 2025 NCAA Tournament?

While the 68 teams that will be competing in the 2025 NCAA Tournament will be revealed on Sunday, the automatic bids from winning conference tournaments are starting to fill the field. Although the uncertainty surrounding the injuries to Maliq Brown and Cooper Flagg has yet to be factored in, the Duke Blue Devils are still considered one of the betting favorites to cut down the nets.

Below are the top 10 teams to win the NCAA Tournament with their odds according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Auburn Tigers (+350) Duke Blue Devils (+360) Houston Cougars (+700) Florida Gators (+700) Alabama Crimson Tide (+1100) Tennessee Volunteers (+1800) St. John's Red Storm (+2200) Michigan State Spartans (+2200) Iowa State Cyclones (+2500) Kentucky Wildcats (+3500)

