What happened to Myles Rice? Learn the heartwarming story of Washington St. freshman who beat cancer

Myles Rice has been a vital part of the Washington State Cougars. He helped turn things around in 2023-24 as they have already surpassed their win total from last season. The freshman guard was forced to sit out the entire 2022-23 season after being diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma.

In the summer ahead of that season, a relative noticed swelling on his neck, which Rice initially thought was from excessive weightlifting and stress from training. After the swelling failed to go away, doctors examined him before diagnosing him with Stage 1 cancer. He learned of the diagnosis on September 12, 2022, his mother's birthday.

Speaking with Matt Norlander of CBS Sports, he discussed his initial reaction to the diagnosis, stating:

"When you get cancer, you're gonna think one of two things, either the good or the bad."

Between October 2022 and March 2023, Rice underwent chemotherapy twice a month for nearly five hours during each session. The Cougars guard developed a bond with hospital staff. He said:

"We were able to just create a nice little bond. I'm just beyond grateful that I was here with this community, with this coaching staff, with my teammates and having my family by my side through everything."

He revealed that he would sneak into the gym to practice and did not miss class, despite his ongoing chemotherapy. On June 1, 2023, Myles Rice received a call that his cancer was in remission. Discussing his battle, he added:

"I just truly believe that I'm one of those ones that was supposed to go through that. That's truly a blessing from God, and he puts us in situations that we may not be ready for. We are ready for it, but we might not see it in our minds, but in the grand scheme of things, we're always prepared for it." [h/t CBS Sports]

How has Myles Rice performed in his college career?

Myles Rice joined the Washington State Cougars as a three-star prospect in the 2021 recruiting class. He redshirted his true freshman season as he was buried on a veteran roster.

While he was expected to play a big role on the Cougars 2022-23 roster, his Hodgkin's lymphoma diagnosis prevented him from taking the court. In his first season on the court, he has averaged 15.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field, 31.5% from three-point range and 79.4% from the free-throw line.