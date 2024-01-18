What happened during NC State vs Wake Forest basketball game? Exploring all events from ACC thriller

N.C. State rallied from 11 points down to beat Wake Forest 83-76 on Tuesday night in a contest that featured multiple ejections, including Wolfpack coach Kevin Keatts.

While N.C. State ultimately prevailed in an Atlantic Coast Conference thriller, tensions overflowed with altercations defining the game as much as the action on the court.

What happened during NC State vs Wake Forest basketball game?

Tempers exploded during N.C. State's thriller against Wake Forest, notably seeing Wolfpack coach Kevin Keatts ejected before halftime. The fuse was lit when Keatts, coaching despite illness, grew incensed after a no-call when Dennis Parker Jr. was met with hard contact on a drive.

Ripping off his protective mask, Keatts stormed the floor with 3:22 left, quickly drawing a technical foul from referee Jeffrey Anderson. But the coach was just getting started. Screaming nose-to-nose with Anderson, Keatts drew a second technical and automatic ejection.

With their leader gone, the Pack had to regroup under assistant Kareem Richardson's guide.

Tensions culminated late as Wake's Hunter Sallis and Ben Middlebrooks nearly came to blows after a contested layup. The players went nose-to-nose, instigating double technicals from Anderson with 46 seconds left.

More chaos ensued as N.C. State's Mohamed Diarra and Sallis clashed heads amid the fray, with the former earning his own dead-ball technical and both eventually getting ejected.

A physical affair boiled over with technicals and ejections marring the closing moments.

DJ Horne caught on camera giving the fingers during Wake Forest game

N.C. State guard DJ Horne had a game to remember against Wake Forest. The scrappy junior scored a team-high 21 points, including clutch baskets to lead the Wolfpack to an epic 81-76 come-from-behind win over the rival Demon Deacons.

With N.C. State trailing for most of the contest, Horne catalyzed his team's late rally. He poured in 19 second-half points on an array of tough shot-making. His performance propelled the Wolfpack (13-4) to an important ACC victory, improving their conference record to 5-1.

However, Horne's on-court heroics were marred by an unsportsmanlike gesture. During a stoppage with 2.2 seconds left, broadcast cameras caught Horne flipping two middle fingers in an unclear direction. Many believe the double bird was directed towards the referee.

The ACC issued a reprimand to DJ Horne for making the obscene gesture. Horne apologized on social media, writing his actions were unacceptable.

