"What happened to Spartan Dawg for life?" "He wants to win": College hoops fans divided as Michigan State's Tre Holloman enters transfer portal

Tre Holloman made the unexpected decision to enter the transfer portal only a few days after Michigan State crashed out of the NCAA Tournament. When it was reported that Holloman is looking to leave the Spartans, fans on social media had mixed reactions to the player's decision.

Some questioned Holloman's loyalty to Michigan State while also throwing shade at the player.

"What happened to Spartan Dawg for life?" one tweeted.

"He did all that extra stuff about kissing the court to quit on his team after sh****ng the bed against Auburn," another wrote.

"Didn’t expect this, must mean Izzo has something better lined up #GoGreen," a third commented.

Meanwhile, others suggested that Holloman might be looking to join a team that can win the national title next season.

"He wants to win, I get it," a user added.

"Who can blame him? He wants a chance to win and needs a real coach," another tweeted.

"Smart move kid," one wrote.

While there is still no news on where Holloman will end up next season, Michigan State will need to regroup in the offseason. Tom Izzo's Spartans had their best season in six years and will look to build on that success. However, Holloman's departure will be a blow to the program.

Tre Holloman helped Michigan State reach Elite Eight of 2025 NCAA Tournament

Tre Holloman in action for Michigan State - Source: Getty

Tre Holloman was a critical part of MSU's team in the 2024-25 season. He helped the Spartans win the Big Ten regular season title and led the team to an appearance in the Elite Eight in the NCAA Tournament.

In March Madness, Michigan State beat Bryant in the first round, New Mexico in the second round and Ole Miss in the Sweet 16. However, Holloman and MSU's run ended in the Elite Eight following a defeat to top-seeded Auburn on Sunday.

Holloman averaged 9.1 points, 3.7 assists and 1.9 rebounds per game for MSU this past season.

