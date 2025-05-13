“What the hell?”: Baylor star VJ Edgecombe’s effortless vertical stuns Dylan Harper and other NBA draft prospects

VJ Edgecombe's vertical has impressed other top NBA draft prospects. The Baylor freshman phenom posted a 38.5-inch max vertical at the NBA draft combine.
Bleacher Report shared Edgecombe's vertical on Instagram on Tuesday and posted the reactions of NBA draft prospects.
"What the hell?" Rutgers star Dylan Harper said.
"Woah!" Tennessee guard Tre Johnson said.
Prospects Ace Bailey and Derik Queen also looked on in admiration. Edgecombe isn't particularly tall or long-armed. His official measurements from the NBA draft combine have him listed at 6-foot-4 barefoot with a 6-foot-7.5 wingspan. This makes his vertical even more impressive. Last season, only 13 prospects posted a max vertical above 38.5 inches.
The NBA keeps fans updated with draft combine results on its website. The league has yet to release all of the 2025 prospects' max verticals, but based on last year's results and the reactions of fellow prospects, it's fair to assume that Edgecombe will have one of the best max verticals in the combine.
VJ Edcombe's NBA draft profile
VJ Edcombe is coming from a stelllar freshman campaign at Baylor and is projected to be an early first-round pick in the 2025 NBA draft. He is an athletic guard with solid abilities on both sides of the ball and a high ceiling.
The Bahamas native came to Baylor as the No. 5 player in his class and the No. 1 shooting guard. He didn't disappoint in his sole season with the Bears. Edgecombe was an immediate difference maker on the court and made 33 starts this season, averaging 32.7 minutes.
The guard's 2.1 steals per game led Baylor. His 15.0 points and 3.2 assists were both second on his squad. Edgecombe added 5.6 rebounds and shot 43.6%, including 34% from beyond the arc. He was named Big 12 Freshman of the Year.
Edgecombe is physical two-way force with solid defensive skills that can be useful to a team at the next level.
Most recent NBA mock drafts have Edgecombe being selected No. 4 by the Charlotte Hornets, but some suggest that he could creep past Ace Bailey to be picked up at No. 3 by the Philadelphia 76ers.
Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here