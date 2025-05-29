“What the hell”, “good he deserved that”: College hoops fans divided as Florida’s Xaivian Lee reportedly set to make $6 million next season

Florida’s newest transfer, Xaivian Lee, is making headlines for the jaw-dropping financial figures tied to his next chapter. According to Pete Nakos, the Princeton transfer is set to make a combined $6 million through Florida’s NIL collective and a deal with international shoe brand “Serious Player Only.”

Ad

On Thursday, the report was posted by the On3 NIL page on Instagram, and it stirred up college basketball fans, many of whom are still adjusting to the ever-evolving NIL landscape.

Ad

Trending

The reaction has been mixed, with some questioning the valuation.

“He better come in and ball out,” one user commented, highlighting the pressure that comes with such a high price tag.

“What the hell,” another wrote.

While a third added bluntly, “That’s a serious overpay.”

College hoops fans divided as Florida’s Xaivian Lee reportedly set to make $6 million next season. Credit: IG/@on3nil

However, not everyone was critical, with supporters of Lee defending him, praising his talent and marketability.

Ad

“Good, he deserved that,” one fan wrote.

“Yessss, baby, get that money,” another added.

One curious user even asked, “Is this cash or equity deals?”

College hoops fans divided as Florida’s Xaivian Lee reportedly set to make $6 million next season. Credit: IG/@on3nil

Lee, who spent three seasons at Princeton, averaged 16.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game last season. The 6-foot-4 Canadian guard was a star in the Ivy League and caught national attention with his poise, creativity and efficiency. He made the First-Team All-Ivy League twice, in his sophomore and junior years.

Ad

Now heading to national champions Florida, expectations will be sky-high due to his potential to elevate the Gators' backcourt.

Xaivian Lee believes a lot of Serious Player Only values align with his

Xaivian Lee became the first NCAA NIL athlete to sign a shoe deal with an international brand, but he put a lot of thought into it.

Ad

This is what Lee said in an SPO statement obtained by On3 about his sneaker deal:

“Looking for a brand to partner with, I thought Serious Player Only has a really good vision on where they want to be.”

“A lot of their values align with mine. I’m really excited to see where the brand can go in the future and how I can be a part of that and help bolster it even more. I love seeing how Serious Player Only is growing across regions and building something unique globally as a young and upcoming brand, and I’m really excited to be part of that.”

While fans are split on his NIL earnings, all eyes will be on Lee when the 2025-26 season tips off. Whether he proves to be worth the investment is a storyline that is just beginning.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Babatunde Kolawole Babatunde Kolawole is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience in the field with Canoncrested.com, Garbersports.com, LiveScore Bet Nigeria and Pulse Sports Nigeria.



Kolawole studied Agricultural Economics on the tertiary level but delved into sports writing after school. Over half a decade later, the experience garnered helped him land this role.



Historically, the Alabama Crimson Tide stands out as Kolawole's favorite team as he was drawn to their rich history.



As for basketball, JuJu Watkins is Kolawole's favorite current player due to how much diversity she has in her game, while Kareem Abdul-Jabbar gets the nod for past players because of how he dominated with UCLA.



Kolawole has appeared on several TV and Radio shows as a guest analyst, and in his spare time, likes to watch movies (a sucker for the Marvel Cinematic Universe) and listen to a lot of music. He also loves to travel. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here