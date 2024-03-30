"What the hell was she so mad about", "It was defamation": College hoops world divided over LSU HC Kim Mulkey's latest Washington Post story

Kim Mulkey and the LSU Tigers are on a mission to become back-to-back national champions. Amidst the March Madness journey, the Washington Post published an article on the 61-year-old coach that has garnered attention in the past few days.

The published article titled 'The Kim Mulkey Way' is by Kent Babb. It explores in depth Mukley's life as a basketball player and coach. It also highlights her attitude and personality as a coach and her journey.

Some criticized Mulkey on X for her comments and threats of filing a lawsuit against the media company before the article was released.

One fan even questioned why the LSU HC was mad in the first place.

"Remind me what the hell was she so mad about?" The fan tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

However, others blasted the Washington Post for creating unnecessary hype around its article to earn off it.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Kim Mulkey threatened to file a lawsuit against the Washington Post

Mulkey came forward with a four-minute statement during a recent press conference amidst the ongoing March Madness games. She claimed former players told her the Washington Post contacted them for information.

Expand Tweet

"Former players have told me that the Washington Post has contacted them and offered them to be anonymous in a story in they'll say negative things about me," Mulkey said.

"The Washington Post has called former disgruntled players to include negative quotes to include in their story. They're ignoring the 40-plus years of positive stories that they have heard from people about me."

Mulkey expressed her dismay at the current state of journalism. She closed her speech with a threat.

"I've hired the best defamation law firm in the country, Mulkey said, "and I will sue the Washington Post if they publish a false story about me. Not many people are in a position to hold these kinds of journalists accountable, but I am, and I'll do it."

Kim Mulkey and her team are scheduled to face the UCLA Bruins in the Sweet 16 round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

Read More: NBA legend Kenyon Martin expresses reservations about $3.1 million NIL-valued Caitlin Clark's future in Big3 League: "She will not score"