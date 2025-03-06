"What am I going to do now?": 70-year-old Geno Auriemma opens up to Dan Hurley on "worst part of growing up" with UConn

UConn women's basketball coach Geno Auriemma had a candid talk with the Huskies' men's coach Dan Hurley about the "worst part of growing up" with the program.

In a YouTube video released by UConn on Wednesday, the two iconic Huskies coaches discussed their journeys with the team.

"The worst part about growing up is when the season ended," the 70-year-old Auriemma said to Hurley. (0:52) "And for a moment there you go, 'Well, what am I doing to do now?'

"It's like somebody just sucked everything out of you. And well, you still have your family, you still have your brother or your sister. But no, if I don't have my teammates or if I don't have something to go to every day, then I've got nothing really."

Hurley touched on the emotional and physical differences during his days off from coaching practice.

"When you're used to it from one to four, you know, driving and pushing your team striving, and then you get to that Tuesday, and there's no practice in that block. Emotionally and physically, you're just bankrupt," Hurley said.

Auriemma and Hurley also discussed the added responsibility that a coach has in comparison to a player. They even spoke about the ups and downs that come with the sport.

Does Geno Auriemma have more national titles than Dan Hurley?

NCAA Womens Basketball: UConn women's basketball HC Geno Auriemma - Source: Imagn

Geno Auriemma has won 11 national titles at UConn since taking charge of the women's team in 1985. He led the Huskies to two different three-peats of the championship.

Meanwhile, Dan Hurley has won two national championships with the Huskies' men's team since being hired in 2018. His success has come more recently, having led UConn to back-to-back national titles in 2023 and 2024.

Hurley's team is in contention to complete a three-peat this season. However, UConn needs a strong run in the upcoming Big East Tournament to book a spot in the NCAA Tournament.

