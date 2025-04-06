What is Ice Brady's real name? Learning more about the UConn star

UConn forward Ice Brady's name has attracted attention and questions. The San Diego native goes by Ice on the Huskies' roster. However, it doesn't take much digging to figure out the forward's real name. While the athlete's Instagram account is @ice.bradyy, her real name is included in her profile name. Ice's actual first name is Isuneh.

Brady was raised in California by her parents, John Brady and Sophia Knight. She comes from a big family with five brothers and one sister. Brady's mother is Jamaican.

The forward was a promising recruit, ranked No. 5 in her class by ESPN. Brady was the 2021 San Diego Sports Association Player of the Year and a 2022 McDonald's, Jordan Brand and SLAM All-American. As a senior at Cathedral Catholic High School, she averaged 20.7 points, 12.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks.

Brady's college career was off to a tough start as she missed her freshman season due to a dislocated patella in her right knee. She emerged as an essential depth piece for UConn in her redshirt freshman season. The forward appeared in all 39 games, averaging 17.4 minutes. She recorded 4.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game and aided the defense with 0.5 average steals and 0.4 blocks.

As a sophomore, Brady has emerged as an occasional starter and has improved her shooting from everywhere on the court. Her time with the Huskies probably didn't start the way she expected, but she's now a national champion.

Ice Brady's NIL deals

Like many UConn stars, Brady has found NIL success. Surprisingly, no brand has taken advantage of her Ice nickname for a witty advertising campaign. Still, she has collaborated with a number of companies.

Brady's NIL deals include Madison Reed, The Players Trunk and Dunkin' Donuts. She has collaborated with Dunkin' since December 2022, when the company launched a national NIL campaign across 24 institutions, including UConn. In the future, maybe Dunkin' could make a signature iced drink with Ice.

Fans can purchase officially licensed UConn women's basketball NIL trading cards through a deal with The Players Trunk. Brady is featured on one of the cards. The Huskies women's basketball team also has a deal with beauty brand Madison Reed. Brady, as well as teammates Paige Bueckers, Azzi Fudd and Morgan Cheli were all included in the NIL deal.

Moving forward, Brady could utilize her unique nickname for more NIL deals, but she has already experienced immense success through NIL.

