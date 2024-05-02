What did Jevon Porter do? Exploring reasons behind Michael Porter Jr.’s brother’s arrest

Jevon Porter transferred from the Pepperdine Waves during the offseason to the Loyola Marymount Lions and things have gotten off to the wrong foot.

It was announced on Wednesday afternoon that he was arrested on April 27 at approximately 1:30 a.m. in Boone County for DWI and speeding, according to online records from the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Porter would be released on a summons.

This comes within a few weeks after his younger brother, Coban Porter, was sentenced to six years in the Colorado Department of Corrections in relation to a crash close to the University of Denver in 2023 that killed one woman and injured another. Porter admitted at his sentencing that he was drunk and ran a red light, which resulted in the crash.

This has not been a good week for Jevon Porter and his family as another brother, Jontay Porter, was banned for life by the National Basketball Association for violating league rules by betting on NBA games. Michael Porter Jr. has been playing for the Denver Nuggets and is in the second round of the NBA playoffs.

Porter played 21 games for the Pepperdine Waves last season and averaged 16.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.0 blocks and 0.8 steals in 31.4 minutes per game. He also shot 42.5% from the floor, 29.8% from beyond the arc and 77.2% from the charity stripe.

Have the Loyola Marymount Lions issued a statement about Jevon Porter?

The Loyola Marymount Lions issued a one-sentence statement regarding the Jevon Porter situation.

"We are aware of recent reports in the media and are gathering information about the matter." h/t ESPN

While they did not declare anything in terms of a possible suspension right away, it appears they are going to collect all of the information before deciding on any punishment for Jevon Porter.

With this happening before Porter ever stepped foot on the court with the Loyola Marymount Lions, it is to be seen if there is going to be a suspension and/or dismissal from the team.