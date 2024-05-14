What does Lisa Bluder's retirement mean for Iowa's roster? Exploring potential future options for Gabbie Marshall and others

Longtime Iowa coach Lisa Bluder announced her retirement from coaching on Sunday, leaving the program as the winningest coach in its history. She was at the vanguard alongside Caitlin Clark in bringing the Hawkeyes to prominence in the past two years by leading them to two consecutive national championship games.

Bluder will be succeeded by longtime associate head coach Jan Jensen, a move that should help prevent any potential flight toward the transfer portal. The NCAA allows student-athletes a window to enter the portal if the coach leaves their job after the window closes.

The Hawkeyes have seen a significant turnover in playing personnel in the past month, as they are losing stalwarts like Caitlin Clark and Kate Martin to the WNBA.

Fifth year Gabbie Marshall will depart for the University of North Carolina to pursue a Master's degree.

Even with the departure of Marshall, Clark and Martin, the team still retains the services of a few stalwarts from the previous two campaigns, including Jada Gyamfi, Hannah Stuelke, Sydney Affolter, Kylie Feuerbach and Molly Davis.

They will be supported by highly rated recruit Lucy Olsen alongside AJ Ediger, Ava Jones, Addison O'Grady, Sharon Goodman, Taylor McCabe, Kennise Johnson and Shateah Wetering.

The Iowa players will transition easily from Lisa Bluder to Jan Jensen

The new Iowa coach Jan Jensen is a true disciple of Lisa Bluder. She has played and coached under her for 24 years (20 years at Iowa and 4 years at Drake) and that fact might make the transition for the Hawkeyes players much easier.

Bluder indicated in her announcement that her retirement was not a sudden move like that of Alabama Crimson Tide football coach Nick Saban, which prompted a raft of departures. She hinted that succession planning was done with the prospects in mind.

"After the season ended, I spent time with our student-athletes and coaches reviewing the season and preparing those moving on for what comes next," Bluder wrote.

Lisa Bluder reiterated her confidence in Jensen and pin-pointed the base that they had built together and offered her services in making the transition smoother.

“There is no better person to lead this program than Jan Jensen and I am thrilled she will have the opportunity to build on the foundation established,” Bluder said. “I’m committed to help her, and her staff, in whatever capacity they need moving forward.”

Considering the expected seamless transition between Lisa Bluder and Jan Jensen, it is highly unlikely that there will be a headlong rush to enter the transfer portal from Iowa players due to the longtime coach's retirement.