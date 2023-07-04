What North Carolina Tar Heels are returning following Caleb Love's transfer? Roster and basketball schedule analyzed

The North Carolina Tar Heels lost five of seven players to average at least 10.0 minutes per game from their 2022-2023 roster. Leaky Black and Pete Nance have both exhausted their collegiate eligibility and will look to become the latest undrafted free agents to have an impact in the league.

Caleb Love has joined the Arizona Wildcats via the transfer portal while D'Marco Dunn and Puff Johnson have both joined the Penn State Nittany Lions via the transfer portal.

The Tar Heels used both the 2023 recruiting class and the transfer portal to fill those holes. North Carolina's recruiting class ranks 33rd in the nation while their transfer class ranks 20th in the nation, according to 247 Sports.

Who will be on the North Carolina Tar Heels roster next season?

Starters Armando Bacot and RJ Davis will return to the North Carolina Tar Heels next season. Reserves Seth Trimble, Jalen Washington, Creighton Lebo, Rob Landry and Beau Maye will also return.

The Tar Heels recruiting class consists of five-star point guard prospect Elliot Cadeau and three-star power forward prospect Zayden High. Furthermore, Cadeau is the 11th-ranked overall prospect and second-ranked point guard in the 2023 recruiting class, according to 247 Sports.

North Carolina also added Harrison Ingram, Cormac Ryan, Jae'Lyn Withers and Paxson Wojcik via the transfer portal. Each player figures to factor into their rotation and they all bring experience to the Tar Heels roster. They have played 65, 116, 81 and 99 games of Division I basketball, respectively.

What does the North Carolina Tar Heels 2023-2024 schedule look like?

The North Carolina Tar Heels have announced 26 of their 31 opponents for next season. North Carolina's non-conference schedule will consist of home games against the Radford Highlanders and UC Riverside Highlanders. They will also host the Tennessee Volunteers in the ACC-SEC Challenge.

They will face the Kentucky Wildcats at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia in the CBS Sports Classic. North Carolina will also square off against the defending champions UConn Huskies at Madison Square Garden in New York in the Jimmy V Classic.

They will also face the Oklahoma Sooners in Charlotte, North Carolina in the Jumpman Invitational. Meanwhile, their opponent for the first round of the Battle for Atlantis has yet to be announced.

Their conference schedule will have home and away games with the Duke Blue Devils, North Carolina State Wolfpack, Clemson Tigers, Florida State Seminoles, Miami Hurricanes and Syracuse Orange.

They will have home games against the Louisville Cardinals, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Virginia Tech Hokies and Wake Forest Demon Deacons. North Carolina will visit the Boston College Golden Eagles, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, Pittsburgh Panthers and Virginia Cavaliers.

