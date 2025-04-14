What did Paige Bueckers wear last year to the 2024 WNBA draft? A look at UConn star's Louis Vuitton outfit 

Paige Bueckers' outfits have always been talked about among college basketball fans due to her star power. Even though she opted out of the 2024 WNBA draft for one more year in college, she still attended to support her friends, turning heads with her attire.

The UConn guard was one of the main attractions at the Brooklyn Academy of Music last year. She wore a Louis Vuitton white suit and gold accessories to the event, where her ex-teammates Nika Muhl and Aaliyah Edwards were selected.

Edwards was selected as the sixth overall pick by the Washington Mystics, while Muhl went to the Seattle Storm with the 14th pick.

Bueckers returned to play for another year with UConn after she was named the Big East Preseason Player of the Year and AP preseason all-American.

It turned out to be a great season for the guard, who led the Huskies to an unbeaten season in the Big East conference. She was named the Big East Player of the Year for the third time in her career and was unanimously named to the first-team All-Big East.

She scored 24 points against Creighton in the Big East Tournament Final, earning her third Big East tournament MOP award.

Bueckers also reached 2,000 career points for UConn, becoming the fastest player in program history to achieve that (102 games).

She eventually led the program to its first national title since 2016, surpassing Maya Moore for the most career points by a UConn player in the NCAA tournament and third among all players.

Bueckers had her highest scoring average (19.9) in the 2024-25 season and finished her Huskies career with 2,439 points — the third-most in program history.

How did fans react to Paige Bueckers outfit for 2024 WNBA draft?

Paige Bueckers left fans talking about her outfit from last year’s WNBA draft. ESPN W posted a clip of her wearing a Lavender suit while on the red carpet.

Fans reacted to it, as it was the first time many saw her glammed up.

“She's so fineeeee,” a fan wrote

“she looks so goodd and the hairstyle,” another fan wrote

“What a Fine Woman,” a fan said.

“The hair really pulls it all together to make it POP,” a fan commented.

Fans are already looking forward to Bueckers’ outfit for the 2025 WNBA draft where she is expected to be the first overall pick.

