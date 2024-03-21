What is President Biden's 2024 March Madness bracket? POTUS shares his NCAA Tournament predictions

The 2024 March Madness is almost set to begin, and U.S. President Joe Biden has given his predictions for both men's and women's college basketball tournaments.

What is President Biden's 2024 March Madness bracket?

In the 2024 March Madness, the U.S. President predicted that the University of Connecticut would win back-to-back titles this season in the men's college basketball tournament.

UConn is the No. 1 seed and will be looking to secure their sixth national title. Biden has predicted UConn defeating the Houston Cougars in the finals.

Biden's Final Four teams are three No. 1 seeds - North Carolina, UConn, Houston and No. 2 Tennessee.

Furthermore, Biden has also predicted that some underdogs will win in the first round. He picked No. 13 College of Charleston to defeat No. 4 Alabama, No. 11 New Mexico ejecting No. 6 Clemson and No. 12 McNeese State sending the No. 5 Gonzaga Bulldogs back.

In women's basketball, Biden has chosen the South Carolina Gamecocks to finish their season unbeaten and win the 2024 March Madness after defeating UCLA.

A surprising take from the President of the United States was Colorado defeating No. 1 Seed Caitlin Clark's Iowa Hawkeyes and Stanford and UConn making the Final Four.

“Folks, it’s time for college basketball’s biggest tournament,” Biden said in a statement on social media on Wednesday. “I wish the best of luck to all the teams competing.”

2024 March Madness men's basketball schedule

The entire 2024 March Madness schedule for men's basketball is as follows:

Thursday, March 21 (Round of 64)

(8) Mississippi State vs. (9) Michigan State | 12:15 p.m. | CBS

(6) BYU vs. (11) Duquesne | 12:40 p.m. | truTV

(3) Creighton vs. (14) Akron | 1:30 p.m. | TNT

(2) Arizona vs. (15) Long Beach State | 2 p.m. | TBS

(1) North Carolina vs. (16) Howard/(16) Wagner | 2:45 p.m. | CBS

(3) Illinois vs. (14) Morehead State | 3:10 p.m. | truTV

(6) South Carolina vs. (11) Oregon | 4 p.m. | TNT

(7) Dayton vs. (10) Nevada | 4:30 p.m. | TBS

(7) Texas vs. (10) Colorado State/(10) Virginia | 6:50 p.m. | TNT

(3) Kentucky vs. (14) Oakland | 7:10 p.m. | CBS

(5) Gonzaga vs. (12) McNeese | 7:25 p.m. | TBS

(2) Iowa State vs. (15) South Dakota State | 7:35 p.m. | truTV

(2) Tennessee vs. (15) Saint Peter's | 9:20 p.m. | TNT

(6) Texas Tech vs. (11) NC State | 9:40 p.m. | CBS

(4) Kansas vs. (13) Samford | 9:55 p.m. | TBS

(7) Washington State vs. (10) Drake | 10:05 p.m. | truTV

Friday, March 22 (Round of 64)

(8) Florida Atlantic vs. (9) Northwestern | 12:15 p.m. | CBS

(3) Baylor vs. (14) Colgate | 12:40 p.m. | truTV

(5) San Diego State vs. (12) UAB | 1:45 p.m. | TNT

(2) Marquette vs. (15) Western Kentucky | 2 p.m. | TBS

(1) UConn vs. (16) Stetson | 2:45 p.m. | CBS

(6) Clemson vs. (11) New Mexico | 3:10 p.m. | truTV

(4) Auburn vs. (13) Yale | 4:15 p.m. | TNT

(7) Florida vs. (10) Colorado/(10) Boise State | 4:30 p.m. | TBS

(8) Nebraska vs. (9) Texas A&M | 6:50 p.m. | TNT

(4) Duke vs. (13) Vermont | 7:10 p.m. | CBS

(1) Purdue vs. (16) Grambling/Montana State | 7:25 p.m. | TBS

(4) Alabama vs. (13) College of Charleston | 7:35 pm. | truTV

(1) Houston vs. (16) Longwood | 9:20 p.m. | TNT

(5) Wisconsin vs. (12) James Madison | 9:40 p.m. | CBS

(8) Utah State vs. (9) TCU | 9:55 p.m. | TBS

(5) Saint Mary's vs. (12) Grand Canyon | 10:05 p.m. | truTV

Saturday, March 23 (Round of 32)

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

Sunday, March 24 (Round of 32)

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

Thursday, March 28 (Sweet 16)

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

Friday, March 29 (Sweet 16)

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

Saturday, March 30 (Elite Eight)

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

Sunday, March 31 (Elite Eight)

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

Saturday, April 6 (Final Four)

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

Monday, April 8 (National championship game)

TBD vs. TBD | 9:20 p.m.

