"What's next 10": NIL-valued Angel Reese teases fans with WNBA Draft post as the deadline draws closer

Angel Reese’s 2023-24 season ended on Monday night after LSU lost to Iowa, 94-87. The Tigers put up a hard fight in what was a rematch of the 2023 national championship game. However, the Caitlin Clark-led Hawkeyes came out victorious in the end. Now, the focus shifts to what lies ahead for Reese.

The forward is yet to declare for the WNBA Draft and has an extra year of eligibility brought about by COVID-19. With the draft deadline fast approaching, she decided to tease fans on his next career move.

“Heavy is the head that wears the crown & that crown is heavy. You never stay down too long. What’s next 10?” Angel Reese captioned a post on her Instagram story.

Angel Reese's IG story

Will Angel Reese declare for the WNBA draft?

Angel Reese has not indicated whether she will declare for the upcoming WNBA draft. She refused to comment on her plan for the draft, which will be held on April 15, during the post-game press conference following the loss to Iowa on Monday.

“I'll make a decision when I'm ready," Reese told reporters when discussing potentially entering the 2024 WNBA draft.

Time is running out for $1.8 million NIL-valued Reese to make a decision.

According to the WNBA regulations, any player participating in the Elite Eight or later has a window of 48 hours after the conclusion of their final game to renounce their remaining NCAA eligibility and declare for the draft.

For Reese and her LSU teammate, this deadline falls around 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday night. It is to be seen whether she will return to college basketball for one more season or call it a day and move to the professional stage. She is considered one of the top picks in the draft if she decides to move on.

A brilliant college basketball career

Angel Reese has had a wonderful career in college basketball in the last four years, leaving an indelible impact on two programs. She started her college career as a freshman at Maryland in 2020, playing two seasons with the Terrapins before moving on to LSU.

Her transfer to Baton Rouge has been a successful one. She led the Tigers to their first national championship in 2023 and became one of the best players in the landscape. Without a doubt, Reese has recorded enough success to bid goodbye to college basketball.