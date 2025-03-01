In the world of college basketball, few rivalries and friendships match Geno Auriemma and Dawn Staley's relationship. The UConn Huskies coach was once a part of the coaching staff for the 2000 Olympics where Staley served as Team USA's floor general.

Auriemma, who was already an established name in college basketball with multiple national championships at UConn, joined the Team USA staff in Sydney as something of an afterthought.

Recalling his introduction to the Olympic team, he admitted feeling somewhat out of place among a group of seasoned professionals, including Staley.

During an interview with ESPN in 2016, Auriemma said:

"You know, it’s funny—I was an assistant in Australia when Dawn was on the Olympic team in 2000. I kind of came in late to the party; they brought me in as an add-in. And I’m looking at these guys like, 'What’s wrong with you guys? How come you don’t want to listen? How come you think you know everything?'"

The longtime coach also recalled the backlash he got from Dawn Staley & Co. However, this is when he realized what it takes to become a coach of superstar players.

"So there was a lot of, 'You don’t know anything about what we’re doing,'" Auriemma added.

"There was a lot of, 'Man, I don’t think I understand the pro guys because they don’t seem to understand what I’m trying to say here.' Well, now it’s funny because when I’m around Dawn and watch her with these guys, man, I just close my eyes sometimes and go, 'Man, that’s what happens when you become a coach.'”

Dawn Staley gives nothing but compliments to Geno Auriemma

Reflecting on her early encounters with Geno Auriemma, Dawn Staley acknowledged his unique ability to see the game differently from many of his peers.

“It’s because you — you know, as I’m around you and thinking about those times—you were pretty much ahead of the game," Staley said in the same interview. "You were ahead of the game. You saw things that some coaches didn’t see, and I don’t think we were ready for it."

Before becoming a legendary coach for the Gamecocks and leading them to three NCAA tournaments, Staley was a six-time WNBA All-Star who made the USA proud by helping them win three straight Olympic gold medals in women's basketball events.

Meanwhile, Auriemma coached Team USA's women's basketball team to three gold medals in the Olympics (2000 Sydney, 2012 London and 2016 Rio de Janeiro).

