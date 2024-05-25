"What do you think is going to happen with Jeff Bezos' kids?": Rich Paul sets the context for ruling out ‘nepotism’ tag slapped on Bronny James

Despite being projected as a second-round pick, Bronny James is arguably the most talked-about prospect in the upcoming draft. The extensive coverage of the USC Trojans' guard is largely due to his relationship with LeBron James. Nevertheless, the young athlete aims to make his name known for his individual impact on the court. Still, the nepotism narrative persists due to his last name.

Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul believes the player should not feel apologetic for his dad's influence. According to him, Bronny James deserves the attention he gets and has every right to embrace it.

"When you look at America as a whole, it's built on the nepotism," Paul said (Via bleacherreport.com). "No one's having this conversation about Jim Dolan. He owns the Knicks, but his dad built a business. Same with Casey Wasserman. Lou Wasserman built a business.

"I got plenty of friends that come from very wealthy families whose families built a business, and when it's their turn to take charge, they're not sitting on the couch. They're looking to enhance it."

Paul further set the context for Bronny's situation by comparing it to Jeff Bezos' kids, saying:

"What do you think is going to happen with Jeff Bezos' kids? He built Amazon. You think they're not going to be positioned based upon what he's built?" Paul questioned. "And none of them should be apologetic about that.

"The only thing you can go by is being thankful, treating people a certain way and enhancing something that you were positioned for. They shouldn't apologize for that. And Bronny shouldn't apologize for who his dad is."

Nevertheless, he also defended the heightened media scrutiny that Bronny James faces. From his draft declaration to his rising stock in the combine, the defensive guard has been questioned at every step of his journey.

Phoenix Suns recently invited Bronny James for a workout

James is expected to showcase his skills at the Footprint Center before the 2024 NBA draft, as per Shams Charania.

Despite his disappointing season at USC, Bronny James has turned heads with his performance at the combine. The athletic guard made 76% of his shots in the three-point drill and displayed athletic promise with a 40.5-inch vertical. Moreover, he also finished his second scrimmage with an elite two-way performance.