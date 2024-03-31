“What a thug” - College hoops fans roast $1.8M NIL-valued Angel Reese for unique “beat they a*s” pregame hype chant against UCLA

Angel Reese and the LSU Tigers had a unique pregame chant before taking on the No. 2-seeded UCLA Bruins (27-6) on Saturday. The Tigers players got in a huddle and some of the senior members in the squad motivated their teammates with some pep talk.

Reese, who has NIL deals worth $1.8 million as per On3, then let out a leader's call and her teammates responded in unison by saying:

"Beat they a*s"

Fans on social media were quick to mock Reese and the Tigers for rallying in a rather unique pregame chant:

"What a thug." one wrote on X.

"These girls are making it so hard to like them" added another.

"They’re gonna get cooked mark my words" a third commented.

"I want this team to lose so bad" wrote a fourth.

Here are some more fan reactions to Reese's rallying pregame chant with her LSU teammates:

Reese has been phenomenal for the Tigers this season, but LSU fell short of the conference tournament title this season, losing to South Carolina in the final.

However, the Tigers have had a strong start to the NCAA Tournament, beating Rice and MTSU in the first two rounds of March Madness. LSU is the defending champion and Reese will be key for the team if it wants to retain it's NCAA crown this season.

A look at Angel Reese's stats in the NCAA Tournament this year

LSU Tigers superstar Angel Reese

Angel Reese is having another stellar postseason run with the LSU Tigers in 2024. She averaged 15 points, 15 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game in the two NCAA Tournament matchups, before the clash against the UCLA Bruins.

Reese posted 10 points and 19 rebounds in LSU's first-round win over Rice before recording 20 points, 11 rebounds and three assists to help the Tigers beat the MTSU in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Now, Reese will be eager to help the Tigers get past the UCLA Bruins in the Sweet 16 of March Madness.