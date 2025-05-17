When $1.5 million NIL-valued Flau'jae Johnson listed her favorite artists feat. J. Cole, Ed Sheeran and more

Flau'jae Johnson has established herself as one of the finest college basketball players on the circuit, having made $1.5 million in NIL value, as per On3. The LSU star has also launched a successful music career by releasing three albums.

In March 2023, Johnson made an appearance on the "Grubbin' With G" show and listed some of her favorite musicians.

"J. Cole, first, come on," Johnson said when asked about her favorite artist (1:45). "Old school, I love Tupac."

Johnson was then asked whether she prefers any music genres other than rap.

"I like alternative music, I don't really listen to a lot of rap music cause it all sounds the same," Johnson said. "And you don't want to start making the same stuff that you hear. I listen to a lot of Pop alternative. Ed Sheeran is like my favorite. Yeah, Lewis Capaldi, I love him. That's pretty much it."

Johnson also said she loved Eminem when asked about the rap icon.

Flau'jae Johnson released her third album in February this year

LSU Tigers star Flau'jae Johnson - Source: Getty

Flau'jae Johnson released her third album, "Flau & B," on Feb. 12. It was her first R&B album, which was different from her previous rap-focused music.

Johnson released her first album, "4 My Fans," on July 14, 2023. Her second album, "Best of Both Worlds," came out on June 28, 2024.

In June last year, Johnson said that she makes a small fortune from her brand deals and music career.

“Determining the value for NIL deals is something I take very seriously,” Johnson said to Talia Goodman of On3. “Between my music career and brand endorsements, my deals amount to about $4.5 million, which gives a substantial indication of my market value.

Johnson committed to LSU in 2022. She helped the Tigers win the national title in her freshman year.

Across three years at LSU, Johnson has averaged 14.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. She will return to LSU for her fourth and final year in the 2025-26 season.

