When $18 million worth Geno Auriemma revealed how his daughter made him turn down coaching a men’s NCAA team: “Almost like reinventing yourself” 

UConn Huskies head coach Geno Auriemma is regarded as one of the best coaches in women's college basketball. After leading the Huskies to an NCAA championship last season, he is ready to go again next season. The 71-year-old has been the head coach of the Huskies since 1985. In an interview with Graham Bensinger in 2017, the $18 million worth Geno Auriemma, as per CelebrityNetWorth, talked about wanting to coach the men's team. In a YouTube video uploaded on Nov. 15, 2017, Auriemma revealed that his daughter made him turn down an offer to coach a men's NCAA team. He also discussed the pros and cons of the coaching job. &quot;The positives were wow, what a great challenge, can you imagine if you could do that, to go to a place that has had great success and rekindle that?&quot; Auriemma said (Timestamp- 1:32 onwards). &quot;It's almost like reinventing yourself a little bit, and you know how many people are convinced that this can not be done, and you are going to stick it right in their face and you're going to do it, and it's the perfect scenario, for all the right reasons,&quot; he added. He then revealed the conversation he had with his daughter that made him turn down the offer. &quot;Then my daughter, who just graduated, said, 'I can't believe you would do this, you've been going a lot growing up, I just graduated from college, now we get to hang out, have some fun, go to dinner, you know, and now you're going to pack up and leave again, I can't believe it,'&quot; (Timestamp: 2:03 onwards). After this, Geno Auriemma was convinced and said, 'All right, that's enough already, we're staying.' Before the new season starts, the Huskies are set to hold an event to celebrate &quot;A Night with Champions&quot; on Oct. 23 at the Riverview in Simsbury, Connecticut. The event will feature the players and the coaching staff as they look to prepare for a repeat championship-winning season. A closer look at Geno Auriemma's UConn Huskies heading into the new season After leading the team to its 12th NCAA Championship, Geno Auriemma will have his star players, Sarah Strong and Azzi Fudd, for next season. He did not make many changes to the roster, having signed only one player from the Class of 2025.Kelis Fisher, a 5-foot-8 point guard who ranks No. 17 nationally, fifth in her position and second in Florida, per On3's Industry Rankings, signed for the Huskies on Jan. 27, after considering offers from the Maryland Terrapins, Mississippi State Bulldogs and Oklahoma Sooners, among others.Auriemma's Huskies will tip off the new season against Boston College on Oct. 13. Will the UConn Huskies repeat their championship success this year? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.