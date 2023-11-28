When does the College Basketball AP Poll come out every week? Taking a closer look at NCAA CBB schedule for 2023 season

College basketball is officially in full swing as nearly a month of the season has already passed. The Associated Press releases their rankings of the Top 25 college basketball teams in the nation every week. The order is determined by 63 members of the media, who each provide their own weekly rankings. The top-ranked team receives 25 points followed by 24 points for the second-ranked team, all the way down to the 25th-ranked team, who receives one point.
The poll is released every Monday, around 1:00 p.m. EST. Unlike college football, where the AP Poll no longer has relevance in the four-team postseason field, that is not the case in college basketball. The postseason field is much larger, with 68 teams now invited to March Madness, and each of the Top 25 teams generally reach the postseason, however, there have been rare exceptions in the past.
How has the college basketball AP Poll shaped up in the latest rankings?
While the college basketball season has been underway for nearly a month, there is still plenty of time until the March Madness picture begins to take shape as conference play still hasn't begun. Despite this, it is never too early to begin paying attention to the landscape of the AP Poll. The Purdue Boilermakers were able to vault into the top spot following a big week that included wins over the Gonzaga Bulldogs, Tennessee Volunteers and Marquette Golden Eagles on three consecutive days.
Check out the full college basketball AP Poll Top 25 rankings below:
1. Purdue Boilermakers
2. Arizona Wildcats
3. Marquette Golden Eagles
4. UConn Huskies
5. Kansas Jayhawks
6. Houston Cougars
7. Duke Blue Devils
8. Miami (FL) Hurricanes
9. Baylor Bears
10. Tennessee Volunteers
11. Gonzaga Bulldogs
12. Kentucky Wildcats
13. Florida Atlantic Owls
14. Texas A&M Aggies
15. Creighton Bluejays
16. Texas Longhorns
17. North Carolina Tar Heels
18. Villanova Wildcats
19. BYU Cougars
20. Colorado State Rams
21. Mississippi State Bulldogs
22. James Madison Dukes
23. Alabama Crimson Tide
24. Illinois Fighting Illini
25. Oklahoma Sooners
How did Michael Jordan's gambling "habit" taint his image?