When does the College Basketball AP Poll come out every week? Taking a closer look at NCAA CBB schedule for 2023 season

College basketball is officially in full swing as nearly a month of the season has already passed. The Associated Press releases their rankings of the Top 25 college basketball teams in the nation every week. The order is determined by 63 members of the media, who each provide their own weekly rankings. The top-ranked team receives 25 points followed by 24 points for the second-ranked team, all the way down to the 25th-ranked team, who receives one point.

The poll is released every Monday, around 1:00 p.m. EST. Unlike college football, where the AP Poll no longer has relevance in the four-team postseason field, that is not the case in college basketball. The postseason field is much larger, with 68 teams now invited to March Madness, and each of the Top 25 teams generally reach the postseason, however, there have been rare exceptions in the past.

How has the college basketball AP Poll shaped up in the latest rankings?

While the college basketball season has been underway for nearly a month, there is still plenty of time until the March Madness picture begins to take shape as conference play still hasn't begun. Despite this, it is never too early to begin paying attention to the landscape of the AP Poll. The Purdue Boilermakers were able to vault into the top spot following a big week that included wins over the Gonzaga Bulldogs, Tennessee Volunteers and Marquette Golden Eagles on three consecutive days.

Check out the full college basketball AP Poll Top 25 rankings below:

1. Purdue Boilermakers

2. Arizona Wildcats

3. Marquette Golden Eagles

4. UConn Huskies

5. Kansas Jayhawks

6. Houston Cougars

7. Duke Blue Devils

8. Miami (FL) Hurricanes

9. Baylor Bears

10. Tennessee Volunteers

11. Gonzaga Bulldogs

12. Kentucky Wildcats

13. Florida Atlantic Owls

14. Texas A&M Aggies

15. Creighton Bluejays

16. Texas Longhorns

17. North Carolina Tar Heels

18. Villanova Wildcats

19. BYU Cougars

20. Colorado State Rams

21. Mississippi State Bulldogs

22. James Madison Dukes

23. Alabama Crimson Tide

24. Illinois Fighting Illini

25. Oklahoma Sooners