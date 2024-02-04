"When you're dating somebody, do you just judge them by how they look?" Kim Mulkey preaches her economic justification for LSU's WBB investments

In Friday's press conference, LSU Lady Tigers coach Kim Mulkey was asked about her basketball program's reported loss of $8 million in 2023. The school's athletic department announced a major deficit despite Mulkey leading the Tigers to a national title last season.

However, the coach disagreed with the characterization that the program is a monetary dumpster. Kim Mulkey seems to stand behind the assertion that LSU is getting its money's worth in the women's basketball program, and the intangibles are too difficult to measure. Here's what she said:

"I am a firm believer that LSU is getting a return on investment, with what they have invested in our program ... When you're dating somebody, do you just judge them by how they look?"

She also said it is impossible to know how many individuals would attend LSU in the future because they identified with the Lady Tigers. According to her, the brand appeal of a successful sports program is an intangible that is impossible to measure, but that shouldn't be underestimated.

Kim Mulkey's LSU Lady Tigers fall to Mississippi State

The Lady Tigers fell for the fourth time in the season on Monday, losing 73-77 to the Mississippi State Bulldogs. Angel Reese was the top performer for LSU, with 20 points, two assists and 18 rebounds. Flau'jae Johnson followed her closely with 18 points, three assists and four rebounds. With the defeat, LSU moved to the fourth spot in the SEC standings with a conference record of 5-3.

LSU has lost two straight games (South Carolina and Mississippi State) and three of its five last encounters (Auburn, South Carolina and Mississippi State). Although the Tigers remain No. 9 in the nation, they need to get consistency again.

They clash with the 11-8 Florida Gators on Sunday at 1 p.m. Eastern Time.