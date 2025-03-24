When Duke legend Coach K used Kobe Bryant's Team USA story as motivation for Blue Devils squad

No. 1 seed Duke beat Baylor 89-66 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday. Tyrese Proctor put in a strong performance, making 3 three-pointers and scoring 25 points.

Ad

Meanwhile, an old video has resurfaced on YouTube from six years ago, featuring legendary Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski, known as Coach K, using a powerful story about Kobe Bryant’s time with Team USA to inspire his team.

In the clip, Coach K recalled a conversation with Bryant:

“Kobe Bryant said, 'Coach, I never get a standstill three. I said, 'You will get standstill 3s.' He said, 'I'm always double-teamed.' 'You won’t be double-teamed because LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony and those guys will be out on the court. You’re going to get open 3s.' Then, all of a sudden, he did, and he didn’t make them. Then, he's in every night, shooting 1,000 shots tonight, and that’s not an exaggeration.”

Ad

Trending

Ad

Coach K emphasized the importance of dedication to practice, telling his players:

“You should love this place right here. You should love the gym. You should want to be in here a lot.”

The clip highlights Coach K’s emphasis on hard work and preparation, a mindset that has continued to shape Duke’s basketball culture even after his retirement.

March Madness: Duke enters Sweet 16

Tyrese Proctor was the star of the Baylor game, delivering a career-high 25 points while making seven of his eight 3-point attempts. Freshman standout Cooper Flagg played a key role, finishing with 18 points, nine rebounds and six assists.

Ad

The Blue Devils (33-3) will face Arizona (24-12) in the Sweet 16 on Thursday in Newark, New Jersey.

The game was emotional for Duke coach Jon Scheyer, who was visibly moved while discussing Proctor’s journey with the team.

"I think it's what I'm most proud of, or as proud as anything, with the journey Tyrese and I have been on, because it's harder to go through those journeys now," Scheyer said (Timestamp: 11:25). "I took over in April, and Tyrese and I had a call May 31 to come a year early."

Ad

Ad

During the postgame news conference, Scheyer held back tears as he reflected on the bond they had built:

"Sorry. I think we knew there would be some rough patches reclassifying ... but he had some big-time moments. Like, he came on strong down the stretch, and he could have made a decision to go pro even after his freshman year, a year early."

Duke will now look to carry momentum into the Sweet 16.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here