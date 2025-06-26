With basketball in the offseason, all eyes have turned to the FIBA U19 Basketball World Cup. The tournament will see some of the biggest prospects from high school and colleges battle it out for the ultimate glory.

This year's edition of the FIBA U19 Basketball World Cup will be its 17th edition, where 16 teams will participate in four groups in a round robin style over the first three days of action in Lausanne, Switzerland. The tournament commences on June 28 with the final match on July 6.

Team USA will be represented by 12 players, who earned their spots from 31 athletes at the U19 National Team training camp at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado, earlier this month.

The tournament that commenced in 1979 was held every four years until 2007, after which it has been played biannually.

A look at Team USA heading to the FIBA U19 Basketball World Cup

A mix of players from the classes of 2025 and 2026, and players who concluded their freshman year of college earned their spots on the 12-member roster.

From the Class of 2025, Louisville Cardinals signee Mikel Brown Jr., BYU Cougars signee AJ Dybantsa, Kentucky Wildcats signee Jasper Johnson, Washington Huskies signee JJ Mandaquit, Duke Blue Devils signee Nik Khamenia and Arizona Wildcats signee Koa Peat made the team.

From the Class of 2026, Tyran Stokes, Caleb Holt, Brandon McCoy Jr. and Jordan Smith Jr. made the cut, and from the college freshman class, Purdue's Daniel Jacobsen, Illinois' Morez Johnson Jr. earned roster spots.

The team will be led by Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd and assisted by Texas Tech's Grant McCasland and Notre Dame's Micah Shrewsberry.

Moreover, North Carolina's Hubert Davis, Alabama's Nate Oats, Kentucky's Mark Pope, and Georgia's Damon Stoudamire were the court coaches who assisted in finalizing the 12-member roster from the training camp.

Team USA is drawn in Group D of the FIBA U19 Basketball World Cup and will play against Australia, France and Cameroon. The Americans have a 4-2 record against the Australians, a 6-1 record against France, and haven't played Cameroon in the U19 tournament.

USA has won the tournament eight times, with their most recent title coming in 2021. Last edition, in 2023, was won by Spain, with a 73-69 overtime victory against France. Team USA finished fourth, losing 84-70 against Turkey in the third-place match.

