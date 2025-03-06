"When a guy's playing like s***, you just want him off": Dan Hurley ends press conference with unfiltered response following win vs Marquette

UConn men’s basketball coach Dan Hurley was in the mood for direct responses after his team’s 72-66 victory against Marquette Golden Eagles on Wednesday. The coach described what he thought made his job easy in an unfiltered manner.

On the verge of ending the press conference, Hurley said, “The easiest job I got is that we should play. When a guy's playing like s***, you just want him off the court, and the gut that is playing well you just leave him on the court,”, following it with a sarcastic laughter.

Hurley has always been known for his straight-to-the-point approach when speaking, and that comment was just one of several he made on the night of a win that they needed to build momentum for March Madness.

Following the win, the Huskies improved to 21-9 overall and 13-6 in Big East play, equalling Marquette’s conference record with one game left in the regular season.

UConn will host Seton Hall on Saturday, looking to end the regular season with a four-game winning streak and seal a top-three spot in the Big East, likely helping the Huskies avoid top-seed St John’s in the Big East Tournament.

Hurley rallies UConn to raise their game in the postseason

The two-time defending national champions have not had the expected great year. However, they remain on course to defend their title if they find their March Madness rhythm as usual.

This is a thought that resonates with coach Hurley, who has already made the rallying cry for the team to raise their game in March.

Speaking after the win over Marquette, Hurley said: “When you’re a player/coach at UConn, when you get to March, you’re convinced you’re supposed to win”, per the Big East Bar Room.

The Big East Tournament will tip off on March 12 and end on March 15, then followed by the NCAA Tournament. The Huskies have an opportunity to improve their ranking by winning their last game of the regular season and performing well in the Big East Tournament, an outcome Hurley is ready to prepare his team to achieve.

