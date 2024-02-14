”When it happens, it happens": $818k NIL-valued Caitlin Clark puts Iowa over her scoring record after heartbreaking loss to Nebraska

College basketball sensation Caitlin Clark downplayed the importance of breaking the NCAA women's basketball scoring record in favor of helping Iowa bounce back from an 82-79 loss to Nebraska.

Clark, whose Name Image and Likeness valuation is $818K, needs eight points to surpass Kelsey Plum's scoring mark. She will get that opportunity on Thursday when the Hawkeyes play the Michigan Wolverines.

However, the six-foot guard is dead-set on leading No. 4 Iowa to a bounce-back win over Michigan at home. Clark promised to be "business-like" and not focus on the scoring record.

"When it happens, it happens. It’s really not going to affect my life that much. I’m just going to keep going about my business, as I have the last four years: pointing to my teammates and hopefully leading this team to reach our goals,” Clark said.

Clark and the Hawkeyes will hope to avoid another endgame collapse in their next outing.

Against Nebraska, Iowa led by as many as 14 points only to lose in the payoff period. The Cornhuskers used a 27-10 fourth-quarter run to overcome the deficit before stealing the victory from the Hawkeyes.

Clark scored 31 points in the first three quarters but was scoreless in the final 10 minutes. The 22-year-old hopes to vent her frustration on Michigan, a team that relies heavily on defense.

According to ESPN, the Hawkeyes average 92.1 points per contest and will test the Wolverines' defense, which has given up 61.3 points per game. Iowa are 22-2 when they score at least 61 points.

Caitlin Clark hopes to give her team a confidence boost after the defeat.

“You can’t get too caught up in one loss. All everybody needs right now is a boost of confidence, and I know I can give it to them,” she said.

Iowa v Maryland

Caitlin Clark is the heart and soul of the Hawkeyes offense

Caitlin Clark is having another amazing season, averaging 32.1 points, 7.0 rebounds, 8.3 assists, 1.7 steals and 0.6 blocks per game. She's more lethal from the 3-point line, registering 5.2 makes per game out of 13.3 attempts this season.

However, she cannot do it alone. Nebraska held Clark scoreless in the fourth period while her teammates only tallied 10 points. Her teammates must pick up the slack and help the team bounce back from the deflating loss.

The Iowa-Michigan game starts at 9:00 p.m. ET at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. A victory by the Hawkeyes will boost their chances going into March Madness.

