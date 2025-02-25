“When we're healthy, we'll go on a run": Ohio State HC Jake Diebler remains optimistic about March Madness despite 15-13 record

Jake Diebler and the Ohio State Buckeyes have been through a roller coaster throughout the 2024-25 season. However, the head coach is not letting the team's ups and downs limit their ceiling of reaching the NCAA Tournament.

Diebler reflected on his team's chances following their 69-61 loss to UCLA on Sunday. They fell to 15-13 on the season, which includes a 7-10 display in their Big 12 matchups.

Despite the middling record, also featuring an active losing streak of three games, Diebler maintained his faith in his team making March Madness:

“We control our own destiny. That's really the reality to it. We're not in a position where we have no chance to get to where we want to go. We just got to take it one day at a time and live in the moment. That's been the message, live in the moment because when we're healthy, we'll go on a run.

“We need to do a better job in the rebounding area, which we did after that first segment of the second half. ... So there's some technical things. We didn't play perfect by any means, but if we play with that toughness and that togetherness and that fight, we're going to win a lot of games down the stretch. There's no question in my mind.”

What's next for Jake Diebler, Buckeyes?

Jake Diebler still has confidence in his Buckeyes squad, which will be pivotal as they near the end of the regular season.

This year, Ohio State is averaging 78.2 points on 46.5% shooting from the field, including 36.9% from beyond the arc. They are taking down opponents by a margin of 6.3 points per game.

Bruce Thornton leads the way with numbers of 17.3 points, 4.5 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.1 steals. Devin Royal comes next with 13.3 points and seven rebounds, John Mobley Jr. puts up 13.0 points and 2.7 assists per game.

The Buckeyes take on a USC on Wednesday. The Trojans are 14-13 on the season and are 6-10 in conference play. They average 76.7 points per game on 48.3% shooting, including 36.5% from downtown, beating teams by a margin of 2.4 points per contest. Desmond Claude leads the offense with averages of 16.2 points and 4.2 assists.

Following Wednesday's contest against the Trojans, Jake Diebler and the Buckeyes will next host the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Value City Arena on March 4 at 9 p.m. EST.

