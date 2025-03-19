When John Calipari spoke on making major change to college basketball's one and done trend

John Calipari has established himself as one of the finest coaches on the college basketball circuit. However, he has had some issues with the NCAA's rules over the years.

In March 2016, Calipari spoke to Graham Bensinger about the draft system and how he wished that college players remained for at least two years before heading to the NBA. The then-Kentucky coach also explained that he would not hold back any of his players who wanted to go pro after one year at the collegiate level.

"Well, here's what I would say, if it went to two years, all of their [players] insurance and disability is paid for," John Calipari said (3:35). "In the second year, their loss of value, in other words, they were a first-rounder, they stayed in school, this has happened, and now they're a second-rounder.

"And the coach that got them to stay, when they drop in value, will blame the kid every time. No, he was where he was. If he left, that's where he would have gone."

Calipari continued:

"So, the NBA or someone else should pay a loss of value. They should get the cost of attendance. They should have two flights, back and forth, one to come to school and one to go home. And one to Christmas in between. Their families in the NCAA Tournament should be able to go back and forth.

"And maybe pay for a flight or two for their families, to come to a game. If you're gonna make them stay in school, then you gotta do expense things. You don't wanna pay them that's fine. ... Buf if you want them to stay in school longer then you gotta do things that alleviate."

Calipari also spoke about how coaches find it difficult to deal with a star player leaving the program to go pro after one season, but explained that he didn't want to make the players a "bargaining chip."

"Let's look at it this way, for these young people, let's just worry about them and not make them a bargaining chip," Calipari said. (5:40) "Just [make it about] them. And us coaches are made that these kids are leaving after one year, and I don't blame them.

"It makes our jobs harder. But, it makes our jobs harder, it's not what's right for them."

John Calipari coached at Kentucky from 2009 to 2024. He led the Wildcats to the national championship in 2012.

In April 2024, Calipari signed a five-year, $35 million deal to become the next Arkansas coach. He has led the Razorbacks to March Madness in his first season at the helm.

John Calipari's Arkansas will face Kansas in first round of NCAA Tournament

Arkansas HC John Calipari - Source: Imagn

John Calipari's No. 10-seeded Arkansas Razorbacks (20-13) will face the No. 7-seeded Kansas Jayhawks (21-12) in the first round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. The game will tip off at 7:10 p.m. EDT on Thursday from Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island.

The Arkansas vs. Kansas game will be broadcast live on CBS. Fans can also stream it live on Fubo or Paramount+.

