When was the last time the Kentucky Wildcats did not make the NCAA Tournament?

The Kentucky Wildcats are one of the most iconic programs in college basketball, as their eight national titles trail only the UCLA Bruins, who have won 11 titles. Despite this, they have not found the same success in recent years.

The Wildcats have not ended the regular season atop the conference standings since 2019-20 and have not won the SEC Tournament since 2017-18. Their last appearance in the Final Four came back in 2014-15. Their last national title came in 2011-12, which was John Calipari's third season leading the program.

Kentucky enters play on Tuesday with a 19-8 record, which includes a 9-5 mark in SEC play. While they appear on the verge of reaching the NCAA Tournament, that has not been a given in recent years. The Wildcats missed out on March Madness as recently as 2020-21 when they finished just 9-16 and 8-9 in conference play. It marked their worst season, based on winning percentage, since 1926-27.

Excluding the 2019-20 season, which saw the NCAA Tournament canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Kentucky had missed the postseason just once under Calipari, all the way back in 2012-13. Barring a late-season collapse, the Wildcats should return to the postseason for the third consecutive season.

Terrence Oglesby disputes rumors that Kentucky Wildcats could move on from John Calipari

John Calipari is in the midst of his 15th season leading the Kentucky Wildcats and is among the most revered coaches in college basketball. Despite this, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer has found his name in hot seat rumors.

Terrence Oglesby of The Field of 68: After Dark does not believe that Calipari is in danger of being fired, stating:

"Calipari's going to stay as long as he wants. This whole hot seat nonsense - he just signed a lifetime deal, guys, where they're going to have to pay him like $70 million. Fire me. Fire me immediately. He's not going anywhere... Are you going to pay him $70 million? This isn't the Lakers now."

Although it is highly unlikely that the Kentucky Wildcats will move on from John Calipari, they would owe him $33.375 million if he is fired following the 2023-24 season, less than half of the $70 million figure cited by Oglesby. If the program did decide to move in another direction, they would likely be able to come up with the money easily.