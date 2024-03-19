When was the last time a number 1 overall seed won NCAA Tournament? Looking back at competitive history of March Madness

The NCAA Tournament is set to begin this week, with the First Four taking place on Tuesday, followed by the first round on Thursday. The UConn Huskies will enter March Madness as the No.1 overall seed, marking the first time that they have done so since the Selection Committee began announcing the rankings of the No.1 seeds in 2004.

The Huskies will look to repeat as national champions, becoming just the eighth program to win titles in consecutive years.

If they are able to repeat, UConn would join an exclusive list of teams that have won a championship after receiving the No.1 overall seed. Take a look at the list of teams who have done so below.

How many No.1 overall seeds in the NCAA Tournament have won a championship?

In the 19 NCAA Tournaments since the Selection Committee began ranking No.1 seeds in 2004, there have been just three teams to receive the No.1 overall ranking in the tournament and win a national title. The 2007 Florida Gators were the first to accomplish the feat, while they were also the last team to repeat as national champions.

The Gators, who had a roster filled with NBA talent, entered March Madness with a 29-5 record, that included a perfect three-game stretch in the SEC Tournament and emerge as conference champions. They rattled off six wins in the NCAA Tournament, ending the season on a 10-game win streak.

Five years later, the Kentucky Wildcats joined Florida on the exclusive list. The Wildcats, who were led by Anthony Davis, entered the 2012 NCAA Tournament with a 32-2 record. Unlike the Gators, however, they were unable to win the Southeastern Conference Tournament, losing to the Vanderbilt Commodores in the championship game. It didn't matter, however, as Kentucky won six straight games to win their eighth title in program history.

The following season, the Louisville Cardinals became the final team to join the exclusive list. Led by a balanced attack, the Cardinals entered the NCAA Tournament with a 29-5 record, that included three consecutive victories to win the Big East Tournament. They won six games in March Madness, extending their winning streak to 16 games to end the season.