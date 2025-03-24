When legendary HC Bob Knight spoke on "hate" against John Wooden's UCLA' recruiting strategy

Legendary college basketball coach Bob Knight often expressed his opinions. During an interview on "Undeniable" with Joe Buck in 2017, Knight criticized John Wooden for allowing booster Sam Gilbert to be involved in recruiting players for UCLA, which led to violations of NCAA rules.

“Well, I’ve never been a Wooden fan,” Knight said. “You know, Wooden had a guy named Sam Gilbert. Are you familiar with that name? Yes, I'm glad you are. I am. And he kind of did the dirty work. Not kinda. Sam Gilbert was the No. 1 recruiter for UCLA.”

Knight acknowledged Wooden’s coaching ability but took issue with how he handled Gilbert’s influence on the program:

“I have a lot of respect for Wooden as a coach. How he coached, he was a good coach. But from then on, I – and I don't mind saying it – I don't respect Wooden because he allowed Sam Gilbert to do whatever it took to recruit kids. And one time he told me, he said that I just didn't know how to deal with Sam Gilbert. And I'm saying to myself, 'Well, I damn sure could have, should have dealt with him.'”

Knight also recounted his 1973 Final Four matchup against Wooden’s UCLA team, reflecting on how the Bruins dominated recruiting during that era:

“And personally, I like John, you know, as a person, but the whole UCLA – it isn’t just John – it’s the whole UCLA. ... I think that John was called in and told he didn't have to worry about recruiting, that they had people that would take care of that for him ... So, for you to get to that position in Year Two in the Final Four is a tremendous accomplishment considering where Indiana was before you showed up.”

Indiana forward Mackenzie Mgbako enters the transfer portal

Indiana Hoosiers forward Mackenzie Mgbako has decided to explore new opportunities after two seasons in Bloomington. On Monday, Mgbako announced via social media that he will be entering the transfer portal while also evaluating his prospects for the NBA draft.

“After careful consideration and through reflection of my time at Indiana University, I would like to express my profound gratitude for the past two years,” he wrote.

With Indiana’s coach Mike Woodson stepping down, Mgbako, the highest-rated recruit of Woodson’s tenure, is now exploring his options.

“Given recent changes in the coaching staff, I have decided in consultation with my family that testing the waters of the NBA is the best course of action,” Mgbako stated.

Mgbako had a strong sophomore season in 2024-25, starting 31 of 32 games and averaging 12.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game.

As a freshman, he was named the Big Ten’s Co-Freshman of the Year and was one of only two freshmen in the NCAA to score over 400 points while making at least 50 3-pointers, 90 free throws and grabbing 125 rebounds.

