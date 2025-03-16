"When this man decides to call it a career I will sob": Fans react as Tom Izzo reveals unhappiness with MSU failures

The No. 1-seeded Michigan State Spartans led by coach Tom Izzo were dumped out of the Big Ten Tournament by the No. 5-seeded Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday evening. During his postgame news conference, Izzo revealed his dissatisfaction despite his career achievements.

"It’s just that never-ending battle where I’ve heard a lot of people in media,” Tom Izzo said. “I’ve heard a lot of parents over my 30 years. I’ve heard a lot of players. You’re never happy. You’re damn right.

"I don’t plan on being happy until we accomplish what I think Michigan State University should accomplish. I guess number one on the list, I got to do a better job. I mean that from the bottom of my heart."

He continued:

"I'm a little frustrated now too because I wanted to win this thing. But first and foremost, Wisconsin deserves a lot of credit. Greg Gard has done an unbelievable job with that team.

"He changed the whole team. He added one guy or a guy here or there, but that's a lot of homegrown guys I've seen for a lot of years. I'm sick of some of those guys, but I love them. That's an easy team for me to pull for."

College basketball fans on X had mixed reactions to Tom Izzo's comments.

Some fans expressed their admiration for the legendary coach.

"National treasure," one fan tweeted.

"Bravo well said @TomIzzoOnX," another fan tweeted.

"Goat," one fan tweeted.

Tom Izzo expresses joy at his team's form

In his 30-year coaching career, Tom Izzo has led the Michigan State Spartans to a national championship, eight Final Fours, 11 Big Ten regular-season titles and six Big Ten Tournament championships.

The Spartans clinched the Big Ten regular season title by three games after eight consecutive wins clinched a 27-6 record this season which is one of the best in Izzo's career.

During his weekly news conference, the veteran coach expressed his excitement at coaching this year's Michigan State team.

“You know, I am having fun,” Izzo said. “I think that's hard to say at this time of year because you're playing for so much, but these guys have been great for me. I think I've made some adjustments for them. It's been good.”

On Tuesday, Tom Izzo became the oldest coach to win the Big Ten Coach of the Year Award for his exploits with the Spartans this season and will lead Michigan State to a 27th consecutive appearance at the Big Dance, the longest streak in men's college basketball.

